Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 07:58:52 pm
54.685 USD   +0.73%
07:18pVERIZON COMMUNI : IFP announces partnership with RYOT to launch next..
PU
04:14pFormer Walgreens Chief Resigns From Verizon, PNC Boards
DJ
03:13pVERIZON COMMUNI : Current Report
PU
Verizon Communications : IFP announces partnership with RYOT to launch next generation 5G storytelling initiative

10/04/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

The Independent Filmmaker Project ('IFP'), the nation's premier member organization of independent filmmakers and storytellers, and Verizon's RYOT, a premium entertainment studio, ('RYOT') announced today the launch of a new initiative focused on new storytelling forms developed exclusively for the 5G mobile network. IFP and RYOT will host a public discussion to showcase the technology and concepts that creatives may employ in developing the next generation of stories over 5G. This event will take place on October 18th at the Made in NY Media Center by IFP and will outline the format and timeline of the initiative, including an open call for submissions, lab intensive, and a robust LA and NYC-based residency program.

'Artists, filmmakers, creators -- these will be the people who define the future of 5G storytelling,' said Hayley Pappas, Chief Content Officer of RYOT. 'It will be the stories they tell and the experiences they create that invite us into wholly uncharted territory and shape our understanding of what it means to consume and engage with a story in 5G. RYOT could not be more thrilled to partner with IFP to launch the Next Generation 5G Storytelling Initiative -- a space to educate and incubate the boldest and most daring creators of today as they develop the stories and formats of tomorrow.'

'IFP's robust community consists of the most prolific creators in the world, including filmmakers, virtual reality developers, podcasters, game developers and so much more,' said Joana Vicente, the Executive Director of IFP. 'The potential impact of this initiative is incredibly exciting, and we are thrilled to be working with RYOT at such an early stage in developing new storytelling forms through 5G.'

To facilitate this step forward in 5G storytelling, RYOT recently announced the opening of a new production facility to serve as a hub for experimentation with new storytelling forms that leverage Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G network. Located alongside Verizon's 5G Lab on its Playa Vista campus, the new RYOT Innovation Studio will play a central role in the residency phase of the Next Generation 5G Storytelling Initiative. The facility will provide storytellers access to Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G network and opportunities to experiment with augmented and mixed reality, volumetrics, CGI, motion capture that will have a wide range of applications using the next-generation standard in mobile telecommunication.

Submissions for the 5G Next Generation Storytelling Initiative will be accepted by IFP beginning October 10, 2018, with all submissions due by November 16, 2018. Creative teams will be encouraged to propose ideas with ambitious scopes and conceive of form factors distinct from what has historically been possible, including new types of graphics and interactivity. Ten (10) projects will be selected to participate in a lab intensive at the Made in NY Media Center later this Fall. Following the intensive, three (3) final projects will be invited to further develop and produce their projects, using RYOT's facility and technical resources, and benefitting from guidance and regular workshopping with the Verizon and IFP teams.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 17:17:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 490 M
Net income 2018 18 183 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,40%
P/E ratio 2018 12,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.57%224 323
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.32%87 092
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.35%75 705
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 336
ORANGE-5.01%41 973
TELEFONICA-14.87%41 213
