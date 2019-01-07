Verizon Communications : Impacted by the government shutdown? Verizon has your back.

A message from Nancy Clark, senior vice president of customer service:

To those federal government employees impacted by the government shutdown: we're here for you.

We know this is a difficult time for you and all those directly affected by this closure, and we want make sure you can stay connected to family, friends and loved ones with America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network. After all, a disruption to government operations should not result in a disruption to your cell service.

Verizon is standing by to help with flexible payment options to keep your service running. Our Promise to Pay program allows you to set a future date for payment quickly and easily.

You can set up a promise to pay arrangement in the My Verizon app, or in My Verizon with your smartphone, tablet or computer browser. Any government employee customer impacted by the shutdown can utilize any of these self service tools or speak with one of our financial services representatives for further assistance at 1-866-266-1445.

Here is how to set up a Promise to Pay through the My Verizon app and through the My Verizon portal:

1. My Verizon app

Open the My Verizon app. Tap the hamburger menu in the top left and select Bill. Tap Pay Bill. Scroll the payment tiles to the left until you see Promise to Pay. Click Check Eligibility. Clicking in the Promise Amount box will allow you to change the amount of your promise to pay. Clicking in the Promise Date box will allow you to select a payment date. Tap Promise. Review your payment arrangement and tap Make a promise to pay.

2. Online through My Verizon

Go to the Make a payment arrangement page on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Select Schedule a promise to pay. Select Total amount due to pay the whole bill or select Other Amount and enter a payment amount. Enter a Payment date. Tap or click Continue. Review your payment arrangement and tap or click Make a promise to pay. You have successfully set up a promise to pay arrangement.

You can download the My Verizon app in the Google Play store or in the Apple App store today.