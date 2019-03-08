Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Verizon Communications : Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon

03/08/2019 | 12:34am EST

SAN FRANCISCO - Order a new Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon today and get your hands on one of the most powerful and advanced Galaxy smartphones to date. For a limited time, purchase a Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e on a Verizon device payment plan and get a 128GB Galaxy S10e for free, or get $750 towards a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+*. Looking to trade up? For a limited time, get up to $200 off when you purchase a Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e on a Verizon device payment plan and trade in your old smartphone**.

'The new Galaxy S10 line-up is another step forward in the evolution of the smartphone, and we are proud to have it on America's best 4G LTE network,' said Frank Boulben, senior vice president, consumer marketing and products, Verizon. 'Over the 10 year history of Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has revolutionized the mobile phone - how we communicate with loved ones, photograph friends and entertain those around us.'

The latest Samsung Galaxy line-up features three bezel-less smartphones that balance form and function, on America's best 4G LTE network. The next-generation Galaxy includes:

  • Galaxy S10 - With its 6.1' curved display, this phone gives you more screen and more power. Galaxy S10 has an enhanced rear camera system with a 2x optical zoom camera for sharper close-up photos, and the breakthrough in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner provides next-generation security.

  • Galaxy S10+ - When size matters, you need the biggest Infinity Display (6.4' curved display). This powerhouse offers up to 1TB storage and 12GB of RAM, with a sleek ceramic finish. Galaxy S10+ comes with dual front cameras for 4K selfies and fast focus, and a massive 4100mAh battery.

  • Galaxy S10e - The Galaxy S10e offers a compact Galaxy screen (5.8' flat display) and is packed with all the essential features that you've come to love from the Galaxy line. It features two rear cameras, including the new ultra-wide-angle lens and an intelligent battery with Wireless PowerShare for charging other QI-certified devices.

All the new phones include the world's first Dynamic AMOLED display that produces an enhanced color palette with increased details for a more realistic image. The Galaxy S10's Cinematic Infinity Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display - so you can maximize your screen real estate without any distractions. This is a must for anyone that uses his or her phone as a primary camera or to binge movies and television. But the new display doesn't just look pretty, it's packed with features, including the first-ever embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that scans a 3D render of your fingerprint for enhanced security***.

The new Galaxy S10's camera has been improved over the previous generation thanks to Shot Suggestion, the added photo-processing intelligence that can recognize what you are trying to capture and then pick the best possible option to capture what you see. In other words, you don't have to switch to advanced camera settings to photograph your kid's baseball practice or dance recital. A new ultra-wide lens lets you capture more of the action or fit more friends in a photo when you're at a party.

Samsung also unveiled a new Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you wirelessly charge a second Qi-compatible smartphone or smartwatch. You can even charge both devices at the same time when connected to a regular charger. This is huge for travelers that don't want to lug around additional chargers.

The Samsung Galaxy S10. Better on Verizon.

Verizon is your home for everything Samsung Galaxy.

Starting March 8, Verizon will also carry the Samsung Duo Pad wireless charger ($99.99), a fast-charging mat that allows you to charge two smartphones or one smartphone and a smartwatch at the same time, available in stores on March 8 for $99.99. And don't forget to customize your Galaxy S10 with dozens of new cases available at Verizon from Samsung, OtterBox, Kate Spade, Incipio, tech21 and more.

Order your Galaxy S10 on Verizon now.

Order your Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10e in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink starting February 21 on Verizon. The 512GB and 1TB versions of the Galaxy S10+ will also be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

With the Verizon device payment plan, the Galaxy S10e starts at $31.24 per month for 24 months ($749.99 retail price; 0% APR), the Galaxy S10 starts at $37.49 per month for 24 months ($899.99 retail price; 0% APR) and the Galaxy S10+ starts at $41.66 per month for 24 months ($999.99 retail price; 0% APR). All three phones will be available in Verizon stores on March 8.

* At least one line new line of service required; device must be lesser or equal value. For full credit, the buy line must remain active for 6 months, and the get line must remain active for 24 months. Discount is applied via monthly credit over 24 months. No trade-in required.

**Up to $1599.99 device payment purchase. Less Up to $200 trade-in/promo applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR. Trade-in must be in good working & cosmetic condition.

*** Available on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ only.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 05:33:03 UTC
