Verizon Communications : Media announces sale of Tumblr to Automattic

08/12/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

New York - Verizon Media and Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Automattic plans to acquire Tumblr.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

'Tumblr is one of the Web's most iconic brands,' said Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg. 'It is an essential venue to share new ideas, cultures and experiences, helping millions create and build communities around their shared interests. We are excited to add it to our lineup, which already includes WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Simplenote, Longreads, and more.'

Tumblr is a media network powered by a massive community of independent creators and home to 475 million blogs.

'Today's announcement is the culmination of a thoughtful, thorough and strategic process,' said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan. 'Tumblr is a marquee brand that has started movements, allowed for true identities to blossom and become home to many creative communities and fandoms. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and are happy to have found the perfect partner in Automattic, whose expertise and track record will unlock new and exciting possibilities for Tumblr and its users.'

Verizon Media houses a trusted media ecosystem reaching nearly one billion consumers through its premium brands - including Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch and AOL - and best-in-class ad and media streaming platforms. The company's state of the art technology and innovation is uniquely positioned to create live and video on demand digital, audio and mobile experiences that are both market tailored and globally distributed.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Visit Verizon Media for more information.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:16:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 131 B
EBIT 2019 31 090 M
Net income 2019 18 985 M
Debt 2019 106 B
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,64  $
Last Close Price 55,69  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.78%230 706
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.40%87 589
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.48%76 879
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 653
BCE INC.13.68%41 707
ORANGE-6.68%39 308
