VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Verizon Communications : Media's award-winning documentary 5B to be available on Fios

08/12/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

NEW YORK - Verizon Media announced today that its documentary film 5B will be released for its initial engagement via Fios TV on August 20th for an exclusive one-week in-home engagement. The film will follow on-demand everywhere beginning August 27th. 5B, released theatrically June 14, is part of Verizon Media's continued investment in championing compelling content that gives voice to the important issues of our time through global reach, technology, and innovative storytelling.

5B, which is the only 2019 documentary to receive a 100% 'fresh' score on Rotten Tomatoes, will be available for rent or purchase on over 1,000 platforms including Amazon Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox On Demand, Sony Playstation, and VUDU, as well as cable providers AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum and Verizon Fios.

In support of the film, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jackson Browne and Grammy Award-nominee Leslie Mendelson co-released 'A Human Touch' alongside writer Steve McEwan as the title song of 5B. The track's official music video was recorded using clips from the film to highlight and emphasize the powerful connection between the caregivers at Ward 5B and the patients who resided there. The video is now available to view on Jackson Browne's official YouTube page. Browne and Mendelson have been performing the song live during Browne's summer concert tour, which continues throughout August.

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first HIV/AIDS ward unit in the United States at San Francisco General Hospital. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of the nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B in 1983, their patients, loved ones, and staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being during a time of great uncertainty. The result is an uplifting yet candid and bittersweet monument to a pivotal moment in American history and a celebration of quiet heroes' worthy of renewed recognition.

Presented by RYOT, a Verizon Media company, 5B world premiered as an Official Selection of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film returned to Cannes for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity where it took home the coveted Cannes Lions Grand Prix: Entertainment along with an additional gold and two silver Lions. Post theatrical release, 5B has gone on to appear at over 130 festivals and events worldwide and will next appear as an Official Selection of the Deauville American Film Festival in September and the Heartland International Film Festival later this year among other prestigious screenings.

For more information on 5B, please visit the film site at www.5bfilm.com and across social including: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:16:00 UTC
