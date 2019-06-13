Log in
Verizon Communications : Media to Deliver Unparalleled Programmatic Transparency to Advertisers and Brands

06/13/2019 | 12:34am EDT

NEW YORK - Continuing its mission to build trusted partnerships with advertisers and publishers, Verizon Media today announced an innovative new omnichannel insights tool for its industry-leading demand side platform (DSP). Powered by machine learning, the new tool is designed to give advertisers clarity on their omnichannel programmatic ecosystem, with robust performance insights and optimization recommendations for each channel, ad format and exchange.

According to a recent survey by Advertiser Perceptions, among advertisers, 'transparency' is the most important word of 2019, with brands rightfully seeking more insights into campaign performance and media quality than ever before.1 Similarly, 60% of US advertising executives cite a lack of transparency as the biggest challenge for digital spend optimization.2

'At Verizon Media, trust and transparency are more than just buzzwords,' said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. 'We believe in the power of consistently delivering new technologies, platforms and tools that unlock deeper insights into programmatic supply and performance. With today's announcement, we are continuing to take a leadership role, bringing our DSP customers granular omnichannel intelligence at the auction level, giving them everything they need to understand how and where to best allocate budgets.'

The new transparency tool delivers a 360-degree view of a DSP customer's omnichannel programmatic environment, with robust audience reach and cost analyses broken down by channel (e.g., display, CTV, DOOH, audio, etc.), ad format (e.g., video, native, etc.) and exchange. It enables buyers to drill down to truly understand how each channel, format and exchange is performing on their behalf, while providing forecasts to shape campaign strategy, creative and targeting. In future versions we expect to allow segmentation by device, video duration, video placement, and domain, bringing advertisers unparalleled insights across their programmatic universe.

'Increasing transparency within the programmatic ecosystem must be an industry-wide priority, bringing agencies and tech partners together to drive better outcomes for clients,' said Steve Katelman, EVP, Global Partnerships at Omnicom Media Group. 'Adding Verizon Media's capability to our own transparency tools allows us to understand deeper bidding insights at the auction level, ensuring that we are accessing the inventory through the optimal path. This level of DSP supply path flexibility should be the expectation moving forward.'

'We believe in leading the DSP market to give advertising partners transparency on everything from reach and cost across channels, formats and exchanges, and help them predict what will work best down the road,' continued Markman.

The Verizon Media DSP is a full-funnel, transparency-driven platform that combines unique data sets with machine-learning optimization, exclusive inventory, and enhanced productivity features, giving advertisers the flexibility, control and confidence to manage omnichannel programmatic strategy.

For more information, visit us at verizonmedia.com.

1 MediaPost, 'Transparency' Most Important Words Of The Year,' 2019
2 eMarketer, 'Brands Want Transparency,' 2019

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 04:23:05 UTC
