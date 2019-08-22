Log in
Verizon Communications : More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones

08/22/2019 | 07:23am EDT

New York - Verizon continues to lead in 5G and we're bringing 5G service to more cities and public locations with more 5G devices. On August 23rd 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Greater Phoenix, Ariz. Businesses and consumers in and around Greater Phoenix will get to experience 5G speed and bandwidth, and download movies, presentations and large data files super-fast. This is the tenth U.S. city to get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service since April.

Where to find 5G in Greater Phoenix

Initially, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in Downtown Phoenix around several well-known landmarks, including: Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, and Chase Field. It will also be available in Tempe, on the Arizona State University campus. When customers move outside Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled devices hand off the signal to Verizon's award-winning 4G network.

5G Ultra Wideband service moves indoors

Verizon is working with Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), a leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider, to bring 5G Ultra Wideband service indoors and to public spaces - places like airports, stadiums and arenas, office buildings, hotels, etc. Verizon and Boingo are working together to architect a hyper-dense network designed for large and small indoor spaces as part of Verizon's ongoing 5G network expansions.

The hottest new 5G device now available online and in stores

Consumer and business customers can also purchase all three new Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphones, including the Galaxy Note10+ 5G -- available first on Verizon -- online and in stores starting August 23. The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G starts at $36.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail; 24 mo. Verizon Device Payment also available), the Note10+ starts at $45.83 a month for 24 months (0% APR; $1,099.99 retail) and the Note10 starts at $39.58 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $949.99 retail). For more information on device specs and consumer promotional information, visit here. To order a Samsung Galaxy Note10, visit verizonwireless.com. For business pricing and information, visit Verizon My Business.

Learn more about Verizon 5G and 5G for business.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 11:22:06 UTC
