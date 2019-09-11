Verizon Communications : Most powerful, advanced smartphones, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max; dual-camera iPhone 11 coming

Verizon today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Verizon will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new seventh-generation iPad.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning September 13, and can order Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad beginning the same day at verizonwireless.com. The new iPhone and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in Verizon stores starting on September 20, and the new iPad will be available September 30. For complete pricing details, visit verizonwireless.com.

'We're excited to give our customers the latest generation of iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad on the best, most awarded network,' said Brian Higgins, VP, Device Marketing at Verizon. 'Verizon's personalized unlimited plans are the perfect complement to the iPhone 11, for whatever you use your device for. I can't wait to see what our customers will create with Apple's cutting-edge new technology.'

Introducing the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more.

iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without their iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard2 and Apple Pencil3, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.4 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5

The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

The perfect unlimited plan for your new iPhone.

Your iPhone needs an unlimited network that can keep up with every member of your family no matter what their unique needs are. Verizon's mix and match portfolio now includes five personalized plans: Start Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Get More Unlimited and Just Kids. For more information about Verizon Unlimited plans, visit verizonwireless.com/plans/unlimited.

Get Apple Music, on us.

Verizon brings together the best in unlimited data and the best in unlimited music. Apple Music is currently included, at no additional cost, in Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans6. And for those choosing Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free7. With Apple Music, you can enjoy more than 50 million songs anytime, anywhere, across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and CarPlay.

Make a wish and you could win a new iPhone 11.

There's a common belief that 11:11 is a magical time. Each day, millions of people make wishes at the exact same moment. This year, for those wishing for a new iPhone, Verizon will help make some of those dreams come true.

Starting September 13, Verizon will publish a digital wishing page where you can wish about what you would do with the new iPhone. Each wish generates a custom 11:11 design that reflects its owner's aspirations and can be shared for a chance to win a new iPhone8. Customers can sign up for a reminder to share it again at 11:11 for 11x the chance to win.

For more information on how to make a wish for a new iPhone, visit verizon.com/iphone1111 on September 13.

1 Cellular models only and not available in all areas

2 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

3 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

4 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

6 Taxes apply

7 After 6 months, it's $9.99/mo. You may cancel at any time.

8 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM PT on 9/13/19 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 9/19/19. Must be legal, U.S. resident of the 48 contiguous United States and District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Void in Alaska and Hawaii and where prohibited. For Official Rules, visit vzw.com/iPhone1111.