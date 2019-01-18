Verizon Communications : NBA, Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports launch new NBA nightly studio show on mobile, “The Bounce”

Log in
01/18/2019 | 01:44pm EST

NEW YORK - The National Basketball Association (NBA), Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports will debut a new live nightly studio show, The Bounce, available exclusively on Yahoo Sports and the Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Android beginning Monday, Jan. 21, with a special 5-8 p.m. ET launch. The show will then air five nights per week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - from 8-11 p.m. ET through the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

This built-for-mobile show is part of a multiyear deal and will be the first of its kind in market, offering a nightly pulse of the league through expert analysis from a roster of hosts along with in-progress highlights, a live scoreboard, social media integrations, and behind-the-scenes footage.

The Bounce will be co-produced by Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports from the Turner Studios in Atlanta, featuring rotating analysts such as hoops legends Gary Payton, Swin Cash and Jason Terry, as well as Turner commentators Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Allie LaForce and Stephanie Ready as studio hosts.

'Expanding upon our innovative partnership with the NBA through Verizon, we're thrilled to offer NBA fans this differentiated content experience built-for-mobile,' said Geoff Reiss, GM of Yahoo Sports, part of Verizon Media. 'We believe in serving fans on their terms, and The Bounce on the Yahoo Sports app will give fans a new way to stay up-to-date on what's happening with the NBA while providing them with access to NBA League Pass all in one place.'

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
