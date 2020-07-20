Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
News 
News

Verizon Communications : Partners With Walmart for Grocery Shopping From Email

07/20/2020 | 09:48am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Verizon Media said it is enabling grocery shopping from email with the launch of Groceries from Walmart.

Verizon Communications Inc.'s Verizon Media said Yahoo Mail users can now browse, add to cart, and buy essential groceries from Walmart within Yahoo Mail.

Users will get personalized grocery recommendations based on their Yahoo profiles and the shopping cart never expires, Verizon said.

Groceries from Walmart is currently available on the Yahoo Mail iOS app and desktop, with Android coming later this year, Verizon said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

