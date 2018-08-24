Verizon Communications : Pledges to End Throttling of First Responders

By Colin Kellaher



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday apologized for throttling the mobile-data plan of firefighters battling the largest wildfire in California's history and said it is acting to prevent future incidents.

Verizon said it has removed all speed cap restrictions for first responders on the West Coast and in Hawaii to support current firefighting and Hurricane Lane efforts. The company said it will also lift restrictions on other public-safety customers in the event of another disaster.

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Anthony Bowden has said efforts to battle the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco were hampered by Verizon, which he said throttled the fire department's mobile-data plan to the point that it made communications impossible.

"In supporting first responders in the Mendocino fire, we didn't live up to our own promise of service and performance excellence when our process failed some first responders on the line, battling a massive California wildfire," Verizon said in a statement. "For that, we are truly sorry. And we're making every effort to ensure that it never happens again."

Verizon said it will introduce a new plan next week that will feature unlimited data with no caps and will include priority access. The company said first responders will be able to upgrade service at no additional cost.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com