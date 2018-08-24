Log in
Verizon Communications : Pledges to End Throttling of First Responders

08/24/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday apologized for throttling the mobile-data plan of firefighters battling the largest wildfire in California's history and said it is acting to prevent future incidents.

Verizon said it has removed all speed cap restrictions for first responders on the West Coast and in Hawaii to support current firefighting and Hurricane Lane efforts. The company said it will also lift restrictions on other public-safety customers in the event of another disaster.

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Anthony Bowden has said efforts to battle the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco were hampered by Verizon, which he said throttled the fire department's mobile-data plan to the point that it made communications impossible.

"In supporting first responders in the Mendocino fire, we didn't live up to our own promise of service and performance excellence when our process failed some first responders on the line, battling a massive California wildfire," Verizon said in a statement. "For that, we are truly sorry. And we're making every effort to ensure that it never happens again."

Verizon said it will introduce a new plan next week that will feature unlimited data with no caps and will include priority access. The company said first responders will be able to upgrade service at no additional cost.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 522 M
Net income 2018 18 165 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,40%
P/E ratio 2018 12,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 224 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.55%224 281
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.27%93 080
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.22%78 085
ORANGE-1.04%44 100
TELEFONICA-9.75%44 064
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%41 810
