VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

08/13/2018

Filed under Rule 424(b)(2), File No. 333-213439

Pricing Supplement No. 41-Dated Monday, August 13, 2018 (To: Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017)

CUSIP
Number

Principal
Amount

Selling
Price

Gross
Concession

Net

Proceeds

Coupon
Type

Coupon
Rate

Coupon
Frequency

Maturity

Date

1st
Coupon
Date

1st Coupon
Amount

Survivor's
Option

Product

Ranking

92346MDF5 $2,880,000.00 100.00 % 1.800 % $2,828,160.00 Fixed 4.000 % Semi-Annual 08/15/2028 2/15/2019 $19.89 Yes Senior Unsecured
Notes
Agents: BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors

Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 8/15/2019 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

92346MDG3 $3,054,000.00 100.00 % 3.150 % $2,957,799.00 Fixed 4.650 % Semi-Annual 08/15/2048 2/15/2019 $23.12 Yes Senior Unsecured
Notes

Redemption Information : Callable at 100% on 8/15/2023 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

Verizon Communications Inc. Offering Date: Monday, August 6, 2018 through Monday, August 13, 2018 Verizon Communications Inc.
One Verizon Way Trade Date: Monday, August 13, 2018 @ 12:00 PM ET Verizon InterNotes ®
Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920-1097 Settle Date: Thursday, August 16, 2018 Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus
Minimum Denomination/Increments: $1,000.00/$1,000.00 Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017
Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only
DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc

Joint Lead Manager and Lead Agent: Incapital



Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Agents purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the Agents for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the Agents on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such Agents will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.

If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as defined in the prospectus supplement), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.

The Verizon InterNotes ® will be represented by a Master Note in fully registered form, without coupons. The Master Note will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, as depository, or another depository as may be named in a subsequent pricing supplement.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 18:05:03 UTC
