VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
  Report  
Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

09/10/2018

Filed under Rule 424(b)(2), File No. 333-213439

Pricing Supplement No. 44-Dated Tuesday, September 10, 2018 (To: Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017)

CUSIP
Number

Principal

Amount

Selling
Price

Gross

Concession

Net

Proceeds

Coupon

Type

Coupon

Rate

Coupon

Frequency

Maturity

Date

1st Coupon

Date

1st Coupon

Amount

Survivor's

Option

Product

Ranking

92346MDM0 1,940,000.00 100.00 % 1.800 % 1,905,080.00 Fixed 4.100 % Semi-Annual 09/15/2028 3/15/2019 $20.73 Yes Senior Unsecured Notes

Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 9/15/2019 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

92346MDN8 4,589,000.00 100.00 % 3.150 % 4,444,446.50 Fixed 4.850 % Semi-Annual 09/15/2048 3/15/2019 $24.52 Yes Senior Unsecured Notes

Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 9/15/2023 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

Verizon Communications Inc. Offering Date: Tuesday, September 4, 2018 through Monday, September 10, 2018 Verizon Communications Inc.
One Verizon Way Trade Date: Monday, September 10, 2018 @ 12:00 PM ET Verizon InterNotes ®
Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920-1097 Settle Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018 Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus
Minimum Denomination/Increments: $1,000.00/$1,000.00 Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017
Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only
DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc

Joint Lead Manager and Lead Agent: Incapital

Agents: BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors

Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Agents purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the Agents for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the Agents on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such Agents will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.

If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as defined in the prospectus supplement), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.

The Verizon InterNotes ® will be represented by a Master Note in fully registered form, without coupons. The Master Note will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, as depository, or another depository as may be named in a subsequent pricing supplement.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:36:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 479 M
Net income 2018 18 165 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 223 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.02%223 125
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-12.50%89 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-8.18%74 724
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 768
ORANGE-5.87%41 869
TELEFONICA-16.62%40 636
