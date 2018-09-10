Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only
DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc
Joint Lead Manager and Lead Agent: Incapital
Agents: BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors
Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Agents purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the Agents for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the Agents on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such Agents will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.
If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as defined in the prospectus supplement), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.
The Verizon InterNotes ® will be represented by a Master Note in fully registered form, without coupons. The Master Note will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, as depository, or another depository as may be named in a subsequent pricing supplement.
