Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

Filed under Rule 424(b)(2), File No. 333-213439

Pricing Supplement No. 45-Dated Monday, September 17, 2018 (To: Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017)

CUSIP
Number

Principal

Amount

Selling
Price

Gross

Concession

Net

Proceeds

Coupon

Type

Coupon

Rate

Coupon

Frequency

Maturity

Date

1st Coupon

Date

1st Coupon

Amount

Survivor's

Option

Product

Ranking

92346MDP3 $1,202,000.00 100.00 % 1.800 % $1,180,364.00 Fixed 4.050 % Semi-Annual 09/15/2028 3/15/2019 $19.69 Yes Senior Unsecured Notes
Agents: BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors
Verizon Communications Inc. Offering Date: Monday, September 10, 2018 through Monday, September 17, 2018 Verizon Communications Inc.
One Verizon Way Trade Date: Monday, September 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM ET Verizon InterNotes ®
Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920-1097 Settle Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018 Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus
Minimum Denomination/Increments: $1,000.00/$1,000.00 Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017
Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only
DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc

Joint Lead Manager and Lead Agent: Incapital



Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Agents purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the Agents for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the Agents on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such Agents will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.

If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as defined in the prospectus supplement), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.

The Verizon InterNotes ® will be represented by a Master Note in fully registered form, without coupons. The Master Note will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, as depository, or another depository as may be named in a subsequent pricing supplement.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
07:58pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
03:48aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Hurricane Florence Network Updates
PU
09/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : offers free calling, text and data for Massachusetts cu..
PU
09/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Hurricane Florence Network Updates
PU
09/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The “5G is here” edition
PU
09/14HURRICANE FLORENCE : Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path
DJ
09/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Oath replaces Tim Armstrong, gets new CEO
AQ
09/14DOW MOVERS : Vz, ba
AQ
09/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : offers free calling, text and data for Georgia, North C..
AQ
09/13VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Across the U.S., 5G Runs Into Local Resistance
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:03aAltaba reports $5.75B stock buyback program, updates litigation matters 
09/16The MnM Portfolio, August 2018 - Reintroducing An Old Friend To The Portfolio 
09/14Cord-cutters see pinch as streaming costs gradually rise 
09/14Portfolio Update For September 
09/13Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg Presents at Goldman Sachs .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 479 M
Net income 2018 18 165 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.06%225 397
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.84%92 909
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.10%76 079
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 622
ORANGE-5.77%42 178
TELEFONICA-17.76%40 330
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.