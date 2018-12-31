Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Filed under Rule 424(b)(2), File No. 333-213439

Preliminary Pricing Supplement No. 53 - Dated Monday, December 31, 2018 (To: Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017)

CUSIP Number Principal Amount Selling

Price Gross Concession Net Proceeds Coupon Type Coupon Rate Coupon Frequency Maturity Date 1st Coupon Date 1st Coupon Amount Survivor's Option Product Ranking 92346MEF4 [ ] 100.00% 1.800% [ ] Fixed 4.100% Semi-Annual 01/15/2029 7/15/2019 $21.07 Yes Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 1/15/2020 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice. 92346MEG2 [ ] 100.00% 3.150% [ ] Fixed 4.850% Semi-Annual 01/15/2049 7/15/2019 $24.92 Yes Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 1/15/2024 and any time thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

Verizon Communications Inc. Offering Date: Monday, December 31, 2018 through Monday, January 7, 2019 Verizon Communications Inc. One Verizon Way Trade Date: Monday, January 7, 2019 @ 12:00 PM ET Verizon InterNotes ® Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920-1097 Settle Date: Thursday, January 10, 2019 Prospectus dated September 1, 2016 and Prospectus Minimum Denomination/Increments: $1,000.00/$1,000.00 Supplement Dated: May 15, 2017 Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc Joint Lead Manager and Lead Agent: Incapital

Agents: BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Advisors

Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Agents purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the Agents for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the Agents on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such Agents will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.

If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as defined in the prospectus supplement), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.

The Verizon InterNotes ® will be represented by a Master Note in fully registered form, without coupons. The Master Note will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, as depository, or another depository as may be named in a subsequent pricing supplement.