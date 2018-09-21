Log in
Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

0
09/21/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Registration No. 333-227208

PROSPECTUS

Verizon Communications Inc.

Offer to Exchange

$4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.329% Notes due 2028

for

$4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.329% Notes due 2028

that have been registered under the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m.,

New York City time, on October 22, 2018, unless extended.

We hereby offer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this prospectus and the accompanying letter of transmittal, to exchange (i) up to $4,251,527,000 aggregate principal amount of our outstanding 4.329% Notes due 2028 (CUSIP Nos. 92343V EQ3 and U9221A BK3) (the 'Original Notes') for a like principal amount of our 4.329% Notes due 2028 that have been registered under the Securities Act (CUSIP No. 92343V ER1) (the 'Exchange Notes'). We refer to this offer as the 'Exchange Offer.' When we use the term 'Notes' in this prospectus, the term includes the Original Notes and the Exchange Notes unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires. The terms of the Exchange Offer are summarized below and are more fully described in this prospectus.

The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical to the terms of the Original Notes, except that the transfer restrictions, registration rights and additional interest provisions applicable to the Original Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes.

We will accept for exchange any and all Original Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2018, unless extended (the 'expiration date').

You may withdraw tenders of Original Notes at any time before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the expiration date.

We will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of the Exchange Notes in the Exchange Offer. The Original Notes surrendered and exchanged for the Exchange Notes will be retired and canceled. Accordingly, the issuance of the Exchange Notes will not result in any increase in our outstanding indebtedness.

The exchange of Original Notes for Exchange Notes will not be a taxable event for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

No public market currently exists for the Original Notes. We do not intend to list the Exchange Notes on any securities exchange and, therefore, no active public market is anticipated.

Each broker-dealer that receives Exchange Notes for its own account pursuant to the Exchange Offer must acknowledge that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such Exchange Notes. The letter of transmittal states that by so acknowledging and by delivering a prospectus, a broker-dealer will not be deemed to admit that it is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of the Securities Act. This prospectus, as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, may be used by a broker-dealer in connection with resales of Exchange Notes received in exchange for Original Notes where such Original Notes were acquired by such broker-dealer as a result of market-making activities or other trading activities. We have agreed that, starting on the date the registration statement, of which this prospectus forms a part, is declared effective and ending on the close of business 90 days after such date, we will make this prospectus available to any broker-dealer for use in connection with any such resale. See 'Plan of Distribution.'

See ' Risk Factors ' beginning on page 7 to read about important factors you should consider before tendering your Original Notes.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is September 21, 2018

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 16:43:01 UTC
