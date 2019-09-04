Verizon Communications : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

rate permitted by New York law, as the same may be modified by United States law for general application. Under current New York law, the maximum rate of interest that may be charged is 25% per annum on a simple interest basis, but that limit does not apply to floating rate notes in which $2,500,000 or more has been invested.

A floating rate note will have a specified 'Interest Reset Date' and 'Interest Determination Date' associated with it. An Interest Reset Date is the date on which the interest rate on a floating rate note changes, which change may occur on each Interest Payment Date or as otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement. An Interest Determination Date is the date as of which the new interest rate is determined.

Interest Reset Date. Except as otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement, the rate of interest on a floating rate note will be reset by the calculation agent on each Interest Payment Date. The applicable pricing supplement will describe the initial interest rate and/or interest rate formula for each Note. That rate will be effective until the following Interest Reset Date. Thereafter, the interest rate will be the rate determined as of each Interest Determination Date. Each time a new interest rate is determined, it becomes effective on the next Interest Reset Date. If any Interest Reset Date is not a Business Day, then the Interest Reset Date will be postponed to the next Business Day, except if the next Business Day is in the next calendar month, the Interest Reset Date will be the immediately preceding Business Day.

Interest Determination Date. Except as otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement, the Interest Determination Date relating to a particular Interest Reset Date will be the second London Business Day preceding the Interest Reset Date.

Index Maturity. The applicable pricing supplement will specify an 'Index Maturity' for the Notes, which is the period to maturity of the instrument or obligation on which the floating interest rate formula is based (e.g., 'Three Month LIBOR').

Payment of Interest. Payments of interest on floating rate notes will be paid on the Interest Payment Dates and on the Stated Maturity Date or, if applicable, the earlier date of redemption or repayment.

The amount of accrued interest that we will pay for any interest period can be calculated by multiplying the face amount of the floating rate note by an accrued interest factor. This accrued interest factor will be computed by adding the interest factor calculated for each day from, and including, the date of issuance, or from, and including, the last Interest Payment Date to which interest has been paid or duly provided for, to, but excluding, the date for which accrued interest is being calculated. For floating rate notes based on LIBOR, unless otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement, the interest factor for each day is computed by dividing the interest rate applicable to that day by 360.

All dollar amounts used in or resulting from any calculation on floating rate notes will be rounded to the nearest cent, with one-halfcent being rounded upward. Unless we specify otherwise in the applicable pricing supplement, all percentages resulting from any calculation with respect to a floating rate note will be rounded, if necessary, to the nearest one hundred-thousandth of a percent, with five one-millionthsof a percentage point rounded upwards (e.g., 9.876545% (or .09876545) being rounded to 9.87655% (or .0987655)).

Calculation of Interest.Unless otherwise specified in the applicable pricing supplement, 'LIBOR' will be determined by the calculation agent in accordance with the following provisions:

(1) With respect to any Interest Determination Date, LIBOR will be the rate for deposits in U.S. dollars having the Index Maturity specified in the applicable pricing supplement as such rate appears on the Reuters Screen LIBOR01 Page as of 11:00 a.m., London time, on that Interest Determination Date. If no such rate appears, then LIBOR, in respect to that Interest Determination Date, will be determined in accordance with the provisions described in clauses (2) and (3) below.

(2) With respect to an Interest Determination Date on which no rate appears on the Reuters Screen LIBOR01 Page, as specified in clause (1) above, unless clause (3) below applies, the calculation agent will

