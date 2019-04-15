Verizon Communications : Securities Registration (section 12(b))

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-A
FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
|
23-2259884
|
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation
or organization)
|
|
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
|
|
|
|
1095 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York
|
|
10036
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
|
|
Title of each class
to be so registered
|
|
Name of each exchange on which
each class is to be registered
|
0.875% Notes due 2027
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1.250% Notes due 2030
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
2.500% Notes due 2031
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐
Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates:
333-213439 (if applicable)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
None
(Title of class)
