Verizon Communications : Securities Registration (section 12(b))

04/15/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 23-2259884

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation

or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1095 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York

10036
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

to be so registered

Name of each exchange on which

each class is to be registered

0.875% Notes due 2027 New York Stock Exchange
1.250% Notes due 2030 New York Stock Exchange
2.500% Notes due 2031 New York Stock Exchange

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates:

333-213439 (if applicable)

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

(Title of class)

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:57:03 UTC
