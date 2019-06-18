Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : Sellside Analyst Meeting June 18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Verizon 2.0

Segment Reporting

Webcast

June 18, 2019

"Safe Harbor" statement

NOTE: In this presentation we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "hopes" or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

As required by SEC rules, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the

most directly comparable GAAP measures in materials on our website at www.verizon.com/about/investors.

2

Hans Vestberg

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Today's Agenda

Verizon's Strategy

Verizon 2.0

VZ 1.0 to VZ 2.0 Comparisons and Recast Financials

4

Verizon Strategy Fundamentals

CONTINUED NETWORK LEADERSHIP

  • Network as a Service (NaaS) Digitalization
  • 5G & iEN Defend, Extend and New

CUSTOMER DRIVEN MODELS

  • Operating Model Based on Customer Needs
  • Company-wideAssets for New Applications and Services
  • Ecosystem Partnerships

TRUSTED BRAND

  • Customer Trust & Innovation
  • Responsible Business Practices

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

  • Balanced Capital Allocation
  • Best-In-ClassCost Models

Target GDP+ revenue growth driving strong earnings and cash flow

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:39pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Sellside Analyst Meeting June 18
PU
04:12pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08:24aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : LG V50 ThinQ 5G available for Verizon customers startin..
PU
06/14VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to build fiber-based video distribution network connect..
AQ
06/14EXPLAINER : Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
RE
06/13VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Yahoo Finance Launches Subscription Offering for Retail..
PU
06/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/13VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Media to Deliver Unparalleled Programmatic Transparency..
PU
06/12VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Huawei asks Verizon to pay over $1 billion for over 230..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 31 072 M
Net income 2019 19 573 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
P/E ratio 2020 11,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 59,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.51%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.45%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.60%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.61%42 354
TELEFONICA0.61%42 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About