Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Verizon Communications : Severance Offer Goes to About 44,000 Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:35pm CEST

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc.'s offer of voluntary severance packages last month was made to roughly 44,000 employees, or more than a quarter of the carrier's workforce.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the scope of the offer, which was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Verizon's efforts to trim its workforce come as the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers seeks to cut $10 billion in costs and upgrade to a faster, 5G network.

The severance packages will give Verizon "an opportunity to find more efficiencies in the size and scope of our V Team and help expedite the building of an innovative operating model for our future," Chief Executive Hans Vestberg wrote in a memo sent to employees last week and reviewed by the Journal.

Employees eligible for the severance packages were offered three weeks' pay for each year of service up to 60 weeks.

The same day the offer was announced, Verizon notified many information technology employees that they were being transferred to Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd. as part of a $700 million outsourcing agreement.

The pool of employees who either received the severance offer or are affected by the Infosys deal amounts to about 30% of the 153,100 employees that Verizon had globally at the end of June.

"Strategically we are going to invest more in transforming the business versus running the business," materials detailing the outsourcing agreement said.

As part of that pact, Verizon is transferring about 2,500 employees in the U.S. and overseas to Infosys. Those employees aren't eligible for severance payments and won't receive their 2018 bonus if they are offered a job at Infosys and don't accept it, according to materials given to the employees.

"There is a disappointment there" among long-serving employees who are being transferred to Infosys, rather than being offered severance packages some colleagues are eligible for, said Jerry Risi, who said he has worked at Verizon for more than 38 years and is a senior manager in IT.

Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFOSYS LTD -1.94% 728.55 End-of-day quote.42.70%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.22% 54.55 Delayed Quote.1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
07:37pIndustry Groups Sue California Over Net Neutrality -Reuters
DJ
07:35pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Severance Offer Goes to About 44,000 Employees
DJ
02:13pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : awarded voice, data network services contract for Commo..
PU
02:01pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : announces expiration and final results of its tender of..
AQ
10/02VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : statement on upcoming Presidential Alert
PU
10/01VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
10/01VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : turns on world’s first 5G network
PU
10/01VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Turns on World’s First Commercial 5G Network
AQ
09/29VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Boosts Quarterly Dividend Payout 2.1% (VZ)
AQ
09/28VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : – Beyond the best network
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:38pREPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
10/02The Rose 96 Stock Portfolio Due Diligence Criteria Exposed Along With Some Va.. 
10/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/02DIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
10/01STATE OF THE ECONOMY PART 9 : 3 Tech Trends That Could Double GDP Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 490 M
Net income 2018 18 183 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 12,32
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.72%224 860
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.15%88 590
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.12%76 432
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 338
ORANGE-5.98%41 945
TELEFONICA-16.89%40 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.