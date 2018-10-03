Verizon Communications : Severance Offer Goes to About 44,000 Employees

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc.'s offer of voluntary severance packages last month was made to roughly 44,000 employees, or more than a quarter of the carrier's workforce.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the scope of the offer, which was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Verizon's efforts to trim its workforce come as the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers seeks to cut $10 billion in costs and upgrade to a faster, 5G network.

The severance packages will give Verizon "an opportunity to find more efficiencies in the size and scope of our V Team and help expedite the building of an innovative operating model for our future," Chief Executive Hans Vestberg wrote in a memo sent to employees last week and reviewed by the Journal.

Employees eligible for the severance packages were offered three weeks' pay for each year of service up to 60 weeks.

The same day the offer was announced, Verizon notified many information technology employees that they were being transferred to Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd. as part of a $700 million outsourcing agreement.

The pool of employees who either received the severance offer or are affected by the Infosys deal amounts to about 30% of the 153,100 employees that Verizon had globally at the end of June.

"Strategically we are going to invest more in transforming the business versus running the business," materials detailing the outsourcing agreement said.

As part of that pact, Verizon is transferring about 2,500 employees in the U.S. and overseas to Infosys. Those employees aren't eligible for severance payments and won't receive their 2018 bonus if they are offered a job at Infosys and don't accept it, according to materials given to the employees.

"There is a disappointment there" among long-serving employees who are being transferred to Infosys, rather than being offered severance packages some colleagues are eligible for, said Jerry Risi, who said he has worked at Verizon for more than 38 years and is a senior manager in IT.

