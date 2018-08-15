Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Verizon Communications : Start your engines, Indianapolis. 5G residential broadband service, with YouTube TV and Apple TV 4K, is on its way

08/15/2018 | 12:51am CEST

By Tami Erwin, Executive Vice President, Verizon Wireless Operations

Indianapolis is about to get a first taste of 5G. Today we announced Indianapolis as the fourth city where we will offer Verizon's 5G residential broadband service in the second half of 2018, joining Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

This means you'll soon have more choice when it comes to internet service providers and be some of the first people to experience 5G - a generational leap over current wireless and home internet technologies.

But that's not all….

We're also offering YouTube TV and Apple TV 4K as part of our broadband package, in Indianapolis and our other three 5G launch cities. YouTube TV will give you more than 60 of your favorite live TV channels and with Apple TV you can select all the movies and TV shows you want from iTunes, Netflix, and Prime Video. 5G also means super-fast internet speeds and the ability to connect more devices at home, allowing you to download movies in an instant and engage in truly high-end gaming. 5G is ushering in a new era of choice TV and Verizon will be the partner of choice for all content and experience creators, and we'll provide those choices to our customers.

We couldn't be more excited to bring the next generation of home broadband connectivity to Indianapolis residents. Civic leaders in Indianapolis and the state of Indiana recognize the value of technology and have provided the support necessary to make our 5G buildout possible. Over the years, we've made investments in city infrastructure and venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium and the Super Bowl convention center and we actually trialed 5G during the Indianapolis 500 in May 2017. By becoming an early leader in 5G, Indianapolis will have a head start in seeing what this technology can do and becoming one of the nation's leading technology and business hubs.

We're just getting started with 5G. We will share information on pricing and service availability, and more detail on the specific content plans, as we get closer to our launch dates in our four cities.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:50:06 UTC
