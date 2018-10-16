Verizon Communications : Statement issued by Ronan Dunne, on Hurricane Michael network recovery

Verizon is 100 percent focused on repairing our network in the Florida Panhandle. We are making progress every hour, and we expect that trend to continue at a rapid pace. We won't rest until service is completely restored.

Every Verizon customer in Bay and Gulf counties will be automatically credited for 3 months of mobile service for each line. This free service is for both consumer and business accounts.

We will continue to regularly update our network recovery information at: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/hurricane-michael-network-updates/

As our recovery work continues, we have deployed portable cells to support the critical effort of first responders and other mission critical organizations, including: