Verizon Communications : Submissions for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge Now Open

NEW YORK - Verizon and the NFL today announced that submissions for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge are now open. The challenge calls on U.S.-based game developers to create a football-themed mobile game that harnesses the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband on consumer devices.

Submissions are open until August 11, 2019 at verizon5Glabs.com/NFL-challenge. For full details, please see the Official Rules here.

Semi-finalists will be announced on September 5 and up to two (2) finalists will have the opportunity to debut the final, commercial-version of the selected game at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

A panel of judges made up of technology, gaming, 5G and sports experts from Verizon and the NFL will judge the submissions based on maturity and scalability, innovation and the tools being used in the creation.

The winning teams will have an opportunity to receive $400,000, access to Verizon 5G Labs, as well as 5G technology and gaming mentors. This challenge is also part of the Built on 5G program which is designed to inspire and support breakthrough innovations in every industry using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. The high bandwidth and low-latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will enable technologies like cloud gaming and more.

The challenge is part of a two-year innovation partnership between Verizon and the NFL to jointly develop new products and services that utilize 5G and other future technologies to enhance NFL games and the overall fan experience.

The challenge and innovation partnership, which also includes development of in-stadium experiences and the use of emerging video streaming technology, is an expansion of Verizon's long-standing partnership with the NFL. This includes mobile distribution of live games and other NFL content across its massive mobile network and distributed through Verizon Media's Yahoo Sports; unique experiences for customers enrolled in the Verizon Up rewards program at key NFL events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft; and coordination with individual NFL teams and venues on stadium technology to help improve operations and connectivity for fans.

'Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers a whole new creative playground for developers to push the limits of what's possible and disrupt mobile gaming.' '5G's high bandwidth and low-latency have the potential to totally transform the gaming experience. By putting the power of our Ultra Wideband network in the hands of the many fans of the NFL, we believe we'll see some gaming concepts we couldn't even have imagined before 5G.'

'Gaming continues to be a great platform for millions of NFL fans to deepen their engagement with our sport. We're excited to untap the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and have its potential applied to new gaming ideas that will help cultivate the next generation of our fans.'