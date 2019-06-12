Verizon Communications : Supports the “Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act”

WASHINGTON D. C. - The following statement should be attributed to Robert Fisher, Verizon senior vice president, Federal Government Relations:

'Verizon has long advocated for the reform of prison payphone rates at the FCC and in the courts to help families maintain contact with their incarcerated loved ones, including those living with a disability. The 'Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act' sponsored by Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill), Rob Portman (R-OH), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Corey Booker (D-NJ), Angus King (I-ME) and Ed Markey (D-MA) is a bipartisan effort that would eliminate questions about the FCC's jurisdiction over prison payphone rates and clear the way for the FCC to establish fair rates for inmate calling services.

'Verizon applauds the Senators for their leadership on this important issue and supports final passage of this bill, which would enable the FCC to obtain the authority it needs to permanently establish reasonable and legally-sustainable prison payphone rates which will ease the substantial financial burden facing the families of millions of inmates housed in prisons and other correctional facilities nationwide.'