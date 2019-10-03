Verizon Communications : TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019 announces Startup Battlefield competitors

SAN FRANCISCO - October 2, 2019 - TechCrunch, the leading technology media property dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, reviewing new Internet products, and breaking tech news, today announced 20 participants will compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019.

Each year, the event brings together tech titans, noted thought leaders and experienced entrepreneurs to offer unique insights into industry topics-of-the-moment. At the very heart of TechCrunch Disrupt, Startup Battlefield launches promising, under-the-radar companies from all over the world to a global audience on tech's biggest stage. TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019 will be held at Moscone West in San Francisco on October 2-4 and will stream live on TechCrunch.com.

The 2019 Disrupt SF Startup Battlefield participants are:

Avalow: Avalow is the modern brand for home gardening, with self-watering garden hardware and mobile-first garden coaching.

Civic Champs: A social enterprise focused on improving the volunteering experience for both volunteers and nonprofit organizations.

CRIAM: CRIAM is a vitro diagnostic company focused on the point of care area, conducting blood analysis for blood type, sub-type, nutrients and diseases in a portable way.

Delos: Delos is building a property insurance product for wildfire-exposed homes, leveraging new data, wildfire science and machine learning to create more accurate wildfire underwriting risk models.

Leo Aerospace: Developing a dedicated delivery service for satellites.

LifeCouple: A relationship empowerment platform that improves couple and individual relationship health

Molecule.one: A startup leveraging AI to design novel chemical syntheses within seconds.

Mutiny: Helps marketers and businesses to tailor messages to the specific needs of their customers and boost their sales

OmniVis: Technology to detect the cholera pathogen in water in under 30 minutes

OrbitFab: Works with a network of partners to remove barriers for commercial use of on-orbit materials.

Osano.AI: Osano.AI's platform, services and Privacy Monitor tools contribute to the education and transparency that represent the first step toward informing users and protecting data privacy rights.

Ozone: A private data marketplace with free mobile tools to sync, organize, and monetize your personal internet data.

Render: A unified platform to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, a global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git

Sendmi: A transfer saving plan that allows employees to send money home faster, more securely, and less expensively.

StrattyX: An app that lets you make customizable bots for your stock and crypto account.

T4: Aggregates all paid and free sources into one simple search platform for market research.

Traptic: A startup that deploys robotics, computer vision, and custom graspers in a novel machine that will harvest delicate crops.

Vise AI: A platform that provides Financial Advisors the ability to outsource investment decisions, while still creating bespoke portfolios, personalized to client goals.

Starting on Wednesday, October 2nd and continuing throughout the week, Startup Battlefield will gather founders to demo their new, never before seen products in front of a world-class panel of innovators and investors. This year's Startup Battlefield judges include the top and brightest of the venture world. The competition has become the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators.

The list of 2019 Startup Battlefield judges include:

Aileen Lee, Cowboy: Aileen is the founder of Cowboy Ventures, a seed-stage focused fund.

Alfred Lin, Sequoia: Alfred Lin is a Partner at Sequoia Capital and works with inspiring founders focused on disrupting the online-to-offline sectors.

Ann Miura-Ko, Floodgate: Ann Miura-Ko is a Co-Founding Partner at Floodgate, a seed-stage VC firm in Palo Alto, CA.

Anna Patterson, Gradient: Anna is the Founder and Managing Partner at Gradient Ventures, overseeing the fund's global activities.

Annie Kadavy, Redpoint: Annie is a Managing Director at Redpoint where she focuses on early-stage investments, primarily in the consumer space.

Anu Duggal, Female Founders: Anu is the Founding Partner of Female Founders Fund, an early-stage fund investing in technology companies started by women.

Ashton Kutcher, Sound Ventures: Ashton Kutcher has been investing in technology for over a decade, both as an angel investor and a Founding Partner of A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures.

Bradley Tusk, Bradley Tusk: Bradley Tusk is the CEO and founder of Tusk Ventures who focuses on protecting startups from political risk.

Brian Hirsch, Tribeca: Brian is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Tribeca Venture Partners.

Dayna Grayson, NEA: Dayna Grayson is a Partner at New Enterprise Associates investing in digital platforms for consumer services and products.

Eurie Kim, Forerunner: Eurie Kim is a Partner at Forerunner ventures who serves on the Board of Directors of several Forerunner portfolio companies.

Hiro Tamura, Atomico: Hiro Tamura is a Partner at Atomico and part of the firm's leadership team.

Kara Nortman, Upfront: Kara is a Partner at Upfront Ventures, the largest venture capital firm based in Los Angeles.

Lindy Fishburne, Breakout: Lindy Fishburne is the Managing Partner of Breakout Ventures and the Founder of Breakout Labs, the seed-stage program for hard science at the Thiel Foundation.

Maha Ibrahim, Canaan: Maha Ibrahim is a General Partner at Canaan where she partners closely with her companies to drive growth and exits.

Mamoon Hamid, Kleiner Perkins: Mamoon Hamid is a General Partner at Kleiner Perkins (KPCB).

Marissa Mayer, Lumi Labs: Marissa Mayer is currently the Co-Founder of Lumi Labs, a technology studio focused on the intersection of consumer media and artificial intelligence.

Marlon Nichols, MaC Ventures: Marlon Nichols is the founding managing partner at MaC Venture Capital (formerly Cross Culture Ventures).

Michelle McCarthy, Verizon Ventures: Michelle McCarthy is a Managing Director at Verizon Ventures focused principally in the consumer space.

Nicole Quinn, Lightspeed: Nicole Quinn is a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, focusing on investments in consumer technology.

Nisha Dua, BBG: Nisha Dua is a general partner and Co-Founder at BBG Ventures, an NYC-based seed fund investing in consumer tech start-ups.

Patricia Nakache, Trinity: Patricia Nakache is a General Partner at Trinity Ventures where she invests in early-stage consumer and business technology startups across a wide range of sectors including the sharing economy, real estate and food tech.

Renata Quintini, Lux Capital: Renata is a Venture Partner and EIR at Lux Capital, an early-stage deep technology investment firm.

Roger Lee, Battery: Roger Lee is currently a General Partner at Battery Ventures. Most recently, he was a co-founder of Corio, a leading managed-service provider that was acquired by IBM.

Shahin Farshchi, Lux: Shahin Farshchi is currently a Partner at Lux Capital.

'The global startup world has shown no signs of slowing down and just as TechCrunch did for last year's event, we've gathered the most elite companies to compete for 2019's Disrupt Cup,' said Neesha Tambe, head of Startup Battlefield for TechCrunch. 'The startup industry is a difficult one to maneuver and Startup Battlefield is known now for spotlighting these companies to give them the recognition and resources needed to reach their goals. This year's competitors are some of the most imaginative minds in tech and we can't wait to follow along with judges, TechCrunch Disrupt followers and livestream viewers.'

Since appearing on the TechCrunch stage, more than 857 Startup Battlefield alumni have collectively raised more than $8.9 billion in funding and more than 113 have achieved exits. Notable competitors that have launched on the Startup Battlefield stage include major brands like Cloudflare, Yammer, Getaround, Alfred, Mint, Dropbox, and Fitbit. The new Startup Battlefield winner will be announced at the closing awards ceremony on Friday, October 4 at 4:15 p.m. PT. The winner walks away with a $100,000 prize and the highly coveted Disrupt Cup.

