Verizon Communications : The New York Times leverages Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband at the 92nd Oscars®

NEW YORK - Verizon and The New York Times's Research & Development team worked together to unlock the power of 5G Ultra Wideband and showcased what could be the future of digital journalism. Exclusively using Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, a Times photographer was able to capture and deliver thousands of images in near real time, live from the 92nd Oscars® Red Carpet in Los Angeles.

The photographer from The New York Times captured images of the stars on the Red Carpet with a camera connected to a 5G-enabled device. This device, connected to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, ran custom-developed software that automatically sent the massive data files to New York Times editors in near real-time.

'Photographers covering major live events are expected to perform in fast moving conditions, trying to capture and upload thousands of photos. On the Red Carpet, our photographer used Verizon 5G to transmit over 6,000 high-resolution photos to editors in near real-time,' said Marc Lavallee, Head of R&D at The New York Times.

'This is just the beginning of the digital transformation and another example of what Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network can bring,' said Sanyogita Shamsunder, Vice President of Technology Development and 5G Labs. 'Verizon will continue to work with companies like The New York Times to explore what applications of 5G technology can do, changing the way we live, work, play and learn.'