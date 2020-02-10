Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : The New York Times leverages Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband at the 92nd Oscars®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:53pm EST

NEW YORK - Verizon and The New York Times's Research & Development team worked together to unlock the power of 5G Ultra Wideband and showcased what could be the future of digital journalism. Exclusively using Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, a Times photographer was able to capture and deliver thousands of images in near real time, live from the 92nd Oscars® Red Carpet in Los Angeles.

The photographer from The New York Times captured images of the stars on the Red Carpet with a camera connected to a 5G-enabled device. This device, connected to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, ran custom-developed software that automatically sent the massive data files to New York Times editors in near real-time.

'Photographers covering major live events are expected to perform in fast moving conditions, trying to capture and upload thousands of photos. On the Red Carpet, our photographer used Verizon 5G to transmit over 6,000 high-resolution photos to editors in near real-time,' said Marc Lavallee, Head of R&D at The New York Times.

'This is just the beginning of the digital transformation and another example of what Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network can bring,' said Sanyogita Shamsunder, Vice President of Technology Development and 5G Labs. 'Verizon will continue to work with companies like The New York Times to explore what applications of 5G technology can do, changing the way we live, work, play and learn.'

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
01:53pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The New York Times leverages Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband ..
PU
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Elects John Stratton to Board of Directors
AQ
02/08Ericsson, Nokia Shares Get Boost From Barr -- WSJ
DJ
02/07White House dismisses idea of U.S. buying Nokia, Ericsson to challenge Huawei
RE
02/07Nokia, Ericsson Shares Rise After U.S. Floats Idea of Buying Stakes -- Update
DJ
02/07Ericsson, Nokia Investors Buy Into Hopes of US Buyout
DJ
02/07Huawei Sues Verizon, Seeks Fees For Use of Patented Technology -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei R..
DJ
02/06Huawei Sues Verizon Over Patents--Update
DJ
02/06Attorney General Barr Suggests U.S. Firms Take Financial Interest in Huawei R..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 135 B
EBIT 2020 31 640 M
Net income 2020 20 505 M
Debt 2020 100 B
Yield 2020 4,15%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,50x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 62,58  $
Last Close Price 59,94  $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.38%245 513
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.39%93 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.28%76 781
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 671
BCE INC.6.75%42 952
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-2.06%40 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group