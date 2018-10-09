Log in
Verizon Communications : We’re ready to keep you connected during the 2018 hurricane season – are you prepared too?

10/09/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

We encourage you to take these steps to ensure your loved ones are ready to communicate during a storm:

  • Ensure all battery-powered devices are fully charged before the storm hits. This includes wireless phones and smartphones, laptops, tablets, DVD players, flashlights and radios.

  • Program your smartphone to receive emergency alerts. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are free wireless notifications that are delivered to your mobile device with messages from local/national public safety organizations.

  • Maintain a list of emergency phone numbers and email addresses, including police, fire and rescue agencies; power companies; insurance providers; and family, friends and co-workers. Program them into your phone, smartphone, tablet or laptop and also have a hard copy handy, someplace easily accessible.

  • Backup your information on Verizon Cloud, Verizon Wireless offers backup assistance through the Verizon Cloud to store your phone's address book and contact information as well as pictures and other content on a secure server.

  • Download weather applications and alerts that provide users with a variety of information such as radar images, forecasts and severe storm warnings.

  • Wireless devices can be a key source of information and communication in an event of an emergency, so be sure to keep phones, tablets, laptops, batteries, chargers and other equipment in dry, accessible locations like re-sealable plastic bags, dry bags or waterproof cases.

  • In case of evacuation, make sure you know where your chargers are, both wall and vehicle charging cords, and have portable device chargers fully charged and next to your device.

  • Videotape/take photos of your possessions in your residence before severe weather hits.

  • If you have an old corded phone, keep it handy. Cordless phones need their own source of electricity, so they won't work in a power outage unless you have a generator.

  • Landline customers can use the digital self-help tools in the My Fios App to trouble shoot and resolve most basic service issues. They can also use the app to message with customer support if additional help is needed.

We want you to be safe this hurricane season. Being crisis-ready and crisis-proven is central to who we are at Verizon. Reliability is in our DNA and we will continue to work year-round to ensure you can count on us to stay connected.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:32:08 UTC
