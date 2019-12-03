Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:23pm EST

subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'hopes' or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 20:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
03:23pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019
PU
02:43pAmazon partners with Verizon on 5G in cloud computing expansion
RE
02:23pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and AWS team up to deliver 5G edge cloud computing
PU
02:19pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : AWS and Verizon Team Up to Deliver 5G Edge Cloud Comput..
BU
01:56pXiaomi, Oppo to use Qualcomm's newest mobile phone chips
RE
11/27U.S. Ends Probe Into Wireless Carriers Over eSIM Technology -- Update
DJ
11/27U.S. Winds Down Probe Into Wireless Carriers Over eSIM Technology
DJ
11/26BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY AT VER : The best tech deals
AQ
11/22VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : announces interim results, extension, early settlement ..
PU
11/21VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : is prepared for California planned power shut offs; sum..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 31 083 M
Net income 2019 19 052 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 61,83  $
Last Close Price 59,96  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.65%247 982
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.90%93 323
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.58%78 380
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 747
BCE INC.18.56%43 228
ORANGE1.59%42 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group