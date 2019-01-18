Log in
Verizon Communications : What's behind our focus for the big game

01/18/2019 | 12:44am EST

These are just two of the twelve stories told in a new campaign that shares emotional stories of life-changing situations and gratitude behind 11 players and a coach.

A campaign of gratitude

Last year, Verizon's spot during the Super Bowl focused on thanking first responders. This year, we wanted to go deeper and bring forward real stories of how first responders have changed lives.

From car accidents to devastating natural disasters and house fires - each time a first responder answered the call to save their lives. Had it not been for a first responder, this is the team that wouldn't be here.

The campaign kicks off with a :60 spot airing during the AFC and NFC Championship games and culminates in a spot during the Super Bowl.

To show our continued support of first responders, Verizon has partnered with First Responders Outreach which provides grants for emergency relief, training, and essential equipment to help first responders perform to the best of their abilities. Until February 8, Verizon will donate $1 to First Responders Outreach for every social share of these NFL players stories including #AllOurThanks, up to $1.5M.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 05:43:09 UTC
