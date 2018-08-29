Verizon Communications : XL Catlin gets a comprehensive network plan from Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - With over 7,000 employees, XL Catlin, has over 100 offices spanning approximately 30 countries. Faced with a rapidly growing business, new business lines and legacy networks, the global insurers and reinsurers have turned to Verizon to automate their network. XL Catlin will deploy Verizon's Virtual Network Service (VNS) which will enable the company to focus on the customer experience by giving complete visibility and control to XL Catlin's IT team.

'The insurance industry is one of the most dynamic yet regulated industries with new lines of business added constantly, complex underwriting and heavy regulatory requirements across many different geographies. So it's more important than ever to be able to innovate and respond to market changes without being constrained by IT,' said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Network and Security Product Management at Verizon.

Through this deployment, XL Catlin's IT team will be able to automate service delivery of consumption-based network and security application bundles, including SDWAN and WAN Optimization service chains, while maintaining centralized control and management, delivered on virtualized universal customer premises equipment supporting multiple applications and services. The platform also enables XL Catlin to build and integrate future lines of growth in Security and Cloud Hosted Applications, along with other strategic solutions, including Internet of Things (IoT), virtual security applications and machine learning/automation.