VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Verizon Communications : XL Catlin gets a comprehensive network plan from Verizon

08/29/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

BASKING RIDGE, NJ - With over 7,000 employees, XL Catlin, has over 100 offices spanning approximately 30 countries. Faced with a rapidly growing business, new business lines and legacy networks, the global insurers and reinsurers have turned to Verizon to automate their network. XL Catlin will deploy Verizon's Virtual Network Service (VNS) which will enable the company to focus on the customer experience by giving complete visibility and control to XL Catlin's IT team.

'The insurance industry is one of the most dynamic yet regulated industries with new lines of business added constantly, complex underwriting and heavy regulatory requirements across many different geographies. So it's more important than ever to be able to innovate and respond to market changes without being constrained by IT,' said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Network and Security Product Management at Verizon.

Through this deployment, XL Catlin's IT team will be able to automate service delivery of consumption-based network and security application bundles, including SDWAN and WAN Optimization service chains, while maintaining centralized control and management, delivered on virtualized universal customer premises equipment supporting multiple applications and services. The platform also enables XL Catlin to build and integrate future lines of growth in Security and Cloud Hosted Applications, along with other strategic solutions, including Internet of Things (IoT), virtual security applications and machine learning/automation.

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:11:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 522 M
Net income 2018 18 165 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 12,39
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 227 B
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.25%226 637
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.05%94 491
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.00%78 463
ORANGE-1.28%44 437
TELEFONICA-10.56%44 295
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 521
