Verizon Communications : Yahoo Finance Launches Subscription Offering for Retail Investors

NEW YORK - June 13, 2019, 12pm ET -- Yahoo Finance, Verizon Media's leading business and financial news site, today launched its subscription offering for retail investors, Yahoo Finance Premium.

This new service gives investors a deeper look at the data and fundamentals essential to everyday returns, paired with third-party research, enhanced charting with event analysis, and sophisticated company profiles to gain new insights and make smarter investments. Yahoo Finance Premium is integrated into Yahoo Finance's existing desktop and app products; investors can chart, screen and analyze new data sets -- all in one place. Key features include:

Premium Data and Charting: Investors can identify new opportunities through short and long term valuation metrics and automated pattern recognition for technical analysis.

Advanced Portfolio Analytics: Get tools to measure portfolio performance and allocation, manage risk and volatility, and increase returns across multiple linked brokerages.

Research Reports and Investment Ideas: Browse, search, filter through a rich library of research reports, drafted by third-party analysts or identified through algorithms. Discover actionable investment ideas on stocks that are trending or relevant to the companies you follow, updated daily.

Company Profiles: Go beyond fundamentals by evaluating key alternative data metrics against sector averages. Users can gain better insight into hiring, innovation and supply chain dependencies, from operational KPIs (sector-specific metrics) to an innovation index (patents, trademarks, FDA).

Yahoo Finance Premium serves as a one-stop destination for subscribers, providing all of the tools and information needed to make informed investment decisions and act upon them.

'We are constantly innovating and looking for ways to heighten the experience for our investor audience,' said Joanna Lambert, General Manager of Finance, Tech and Autos at Verizon Media. 'Based on audience research, we saw the demand for a more centralized hub of data sets, research and premium investing tools, on top of the trusted financial and business news that helps to inform investment strategies. Over the past few months we've been beta-testing various models and are excited to officially bring Yahoo Finance Premium to the market today.'

Yahoo Finance Premium is now accessible via desktop, iOS and Android. Membership is $49.99 per month, with an initial promotional period of $34.99 per month for early-subscribers. All of the data, insights and content currently provided to investors and financial news enthusiasts on Yahoo Finance will continue to be available for free. Yahoo Finance's 8-hours of live bell to bell coverage, which launched this past January, will also remain free to viewers.

Yahoo Finance Premium partners include: Argus Research, Greenwich.Hr, Nasdaq, Refinitiv, Trading Central, Trea, Yewno.

Driven to better serve members by helping them to stay informed and manage their money, Yahoo Finance continues to iterate and build upon its next generation financial platform. To learn more about Yahoo Finance Premium, please visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/premium-marketing/.

Partner Quotes:

'Argus Research is very pleased to have partnered with Yahoo on Yahoo Finance Premium. We believe our 85-year history of providing quality independent analysis is complementary to Yahoo's long history as an innovative provider of financial information. With independent assessments on more than 1,600 stocks, market and economic commentary, and insider Buy/Sell signals, Yahoo Finance Premium subscribers will have a range of useful information to make informed investment decisions,' said John Eade, President of Argus Research.

'Expanding the reach of innovative data through our collaboration with Yahoo Finance is a significant step towards bringing important investment information to Main Street,' said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. 'This value-added data provides meaningful insights to individual investors and makes the financial markets more accessible for all.'

'Yewno, together with NASDAQ, is helping power the innovative subscription service for Yahoo Finance to arm investors with better insights, so they can analyze opportunities and make decisions more quickly,' said Ruggero Gramatica, founder & CEO of Yewno. 'By providing actionable knowledge from disparate and vast data sources, Yewno is helping Yahoo Finance users make the most of information they would otherwise have a hard time evaluating. Yahoo Finance is synonymous with business and finance, and Yewno is proud to support their efforts to continue evolving their Premium platform.'