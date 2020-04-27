Verizon Communications : Yahoo Finance to exclusively livestream Berkshire Hathaway's first-ever remote shareholder meeting

NEW YORK -- April 27, 2020 -- Yahoo Finance, Verizon Media's leading business and financial news site, returns as the exclusive livestream host of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, May 2nd beginning at 4:00pm ET. Watch the live stream here: https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream/

Yahoo Finance's exclusive livestream of the meeting will be the only destination for investors, business professionals, journalists and consumers alike to tune in from the comforts of their homes. Viewers can watch Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett share his candid outlook on the economy, the administration, today's markets, the company, and more.

'During these uncertain times, it's more important than ever to provide our audiences with trusted information on a trusted network,' said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. 'Leaders like Warren Buffett provide a unique perspective for the global community during this time. Yahoo Finance's return as the exclusive livestream partner on this influential day is indicative of our position as a leading business platform. We are thrilled and committed to delivering Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Meeting to people around the world.'

'2020 marks our fifth year partnering with Yahoo Finance as the exclusive livestream host of the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting,' said Marc Hamburg, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway. 'This year's live stream is more important than ever, as our shareholders can tune in to join us in Omaha from the safety of their homes.'

Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting is a defining event for the business community as thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to Omaha, Nebraska to attend the 'Woodstock for Capitalists.' However, due to the worldwide impact of COVID-19 all special events, public gatherings, as well as shareholder and guest attendance for the meeting have been cancelled to continue to follow recommended guidelines.

Yahoo Finance continues to produce its eight-hour daily programming remotely and this special livestream will be produced remotely as well. On Saturday, May 2nd, Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, along with on-air hosts Jen Rogers and Myles Udland, and on-air correspondent Julia La Roche will provide insight, analysis and news-making interviews via these remote operations. The schedule of live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre- and post-shows to be announced at a later date.

Yahoo Finance Livestream Programming Schedule:

Thursday, April 30th:

Yahoo Finance will air a special one-hour exclusive interview with Warren Buffett as part of the popular Influencers with Andy Serwer series

Friday, May 1st:

4:30-5PM ET: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting - Preview Special

Saturday, May 2nd:

4:00-4:45PM ET: Yahoo Finance Pre-Show anchored by Andy Serwer, Jen Rogers, Myles Udland and Julia La Roche

4:45PM ET: Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting, followed by Yahoo Finance Post-Show

2020 marks Yahoo Finance's fifth year as the exclusive livestream host. Once again, the global livestream will be available in both English and Mandarin, with VOD replay available following the meeting. An audio replay of the meeting and accompanying interviews will also be available via podcast on iTunes and other podcast stores starting Monday, May 4th. Yahoo Finance is available on desktop and mobile web via finance.yahoo.com, the Yahoo Finance app, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and is now available on linear broadcast via Fios.

For more information on the Berkshire Hathaway Live Stream, visit the landing page on Yahoo Finance or add the event to your calendar. Follow the conversation on Twitter with @YahooFinance #YFBuffett, or on the Yahoo Finance Instagram and Facebook pages.

