Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
News Summary

Verizon Communications : adds Apple Music to Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited Plans

01/15/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Wireless company Verizon Communications on Tuesday announced it will include Apple Apple Music service for customers who choose Verizon's Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.

Customers on Verizon's Go Unlimited plan will still get six months of Apple Music free, with the option to pay extra for the service after that initial period.

Apple Music subscribers have access to more than 50 million songs across a variety of devices free of advertising, Verizon said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.05% 153.07 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.12% 58.1 Delayed Quote.3.20%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 28 977 M
Net income 2018 18 059 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 58,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.20%239 781
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.30%82 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.78%80 342
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 257
TELEFONICA3.90%45 428
ORANGE-4.24%41 374
