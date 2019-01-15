Verizon Communications : adds Apple Music to Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited Plans

Wireless company Verizon Communications on Tuesday announced it will include Apple Apple Music service for customers who choose Verizon's Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.

Customers on Verizon's Go Unlimited plan will still get six months of Apple Music free, with the option to pay extra for the service after that initial period.

Apple Music subscribers have access to more than 50 million songs across a variety of devices free of advertising, Verizon said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com