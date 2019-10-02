Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : and Tom Tom co-innovate to help improve public safety with 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

TECHCRUNCH DISRUPT, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, OCTOBER 2, 2019: In an onstage presentation at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, one of the world's leading conferences for tech start-ups, TomTom and Verizon announced a 5G innovation project focused on making intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

Each year in the U.S. there are an estimated 6,500 accidents involving ambulances and about 300 police cruiser pursuits that lead to injuries or fatalities. Over a 10-year period, there were roughly 31,600 accidents involving fire vehicles. TomTom and Verizon are working to help change that by making it easier for emergency vehicles to move more safely through intersections using TomTom HD (High Definition) Maps in combination with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. This collaboration contributes to the global Vision Zero initiative that aims to eradicate fatalities and serious traffic accidents involving road traffic. Working together at the Mcity Test Facility, the University of Michigan's testbed for autonomous vehicles, the companies are exploring how 5G-connected cars, traffic lights, and cameras at intersections can boost pedestrian safety and avoid accidents.

Using TomTom HD Maps to create an essentially real-time 3D visualization of an intersection, along with near real-time kinematics and the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, the goal of this initiative is to enable the sharing of location information coming from all entities at the intersection with emergency vehicles in near real-time with near-perfect reliability and accuracy.

Jeff Frantz, Executive Director, Verizon Location Technology said: 'By harnessing the power of the Verizon 5G network and its massive bandwidth, super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency, this collaboration with TomTom will help us to create a next-generation service that can enable safer intersections for all.'

'TomTom and Verizon already have a long history and this collaboration project emphasizes TomTom's partnership mindset in exploring new opportunities for our customers' success,' according to Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. 'TomTom continues to be at the forefront of innovation to offer location technology for a safer, cleaner and congestion-free world.'

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 22:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:19pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and Tom Tom co-innovate to help improve public safety w..
PU
10/01VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Media launches DOOH campaign planner tool
AQ
10/01VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Mobile Authentication Taskforce to Unveil ZenKey at MWC..
PR
09/30Verizon Scoops Up Technology From Augmented Reality Firm
DJ
09/28AT&T : DirecTV's Zeal for Football Cools
DJ
09/27VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Securities Registration (section 12(b))
PU
09/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/26VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get V..
PU
09/26Verizon Sponsors New York Times Subscriptions for High Schools
DJ
09/24Altaba Shares Fall 70% After First Payout Under Dissolution Plan
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 131 B
EBIT 2019 31 103 M
Net income 2019 18 937 M
Debt 2019 107 B
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 60,39  $
Last Close Price 58,91  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.46%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.51%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.50%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.18.95%43 568
ORANGE1.45%41 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group