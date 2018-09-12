Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Verizon Communications : immersive media company RYOT to launch the Innovation Studio of the future with 5G technology in Los Angeles, Fall 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:02am CEST

Los Angeles, CA - Today, immersive media company and Academy Award-nominated studio RYOTannounced the launch of a first-of-its-kind innovative entertainment studio to revolutionize the next generation of content creation leveraging Verizon's 5G technology. The state-of-the-art technology housed in the RYOT Innovation Studio will help the company take groundbreaking leaps that will lead future formats for directors, producers, and creators.

The RYOT Innovation Studio will also house Verizon's 5G Lab and be located at Verizon's Playa Vista, California campus and open in the fall of 2018.

Verizon's 5G RYOT Lab in Los Angeles will build on the success of the company's 5G lab in New York City and is part of Verizon's expansion of its 5G Labs program on the East and West coasts, announced earlier this week.

The state-of-the-art post production, graphics, audio and finishing capabilities that will be housed within the RYOT Innovation Studio, move the company far ahead of the technological curve. The studio space will host the industry's best motion capture solutions (Vicon, Cubic Motion) for applications ranging from traditional film and television computer generated (CG)/visual effects (VFX) work to virtual reality, augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and scientific research. Central to the studio's mission will be delivery of near-cinema quality CG animation in real-time through the use of game engines and cloud-based rendering. RYOT's studio operations will support everything from fully live animated broadcasts to combined live-action/CG performances. Additionally, the studio will feature scaled-down portable capture suits allowing for 'man in the street' style dispatches, as well as a wide range of other remote capture and broadcast capabilities.

Through the use of traditional photography alongside architectural surveying techniques, lidar/laser scanning, and depth sensing camera technology, the studio will be able to capture and digitize static 3-dimensional objects, people, and spaces for a number of immersive applications. The technology will support the detailed capture of real-world materials and textures, a vital component in the physically based rendering (PBR) methodology that powers photorealistic immersive content and VFX. And leading the exciting new frontier of volumetric capture, the space will house an array of synchronized video cameras, lighting, and sensors that can be positioned around an individual or group to help generate 3D, holographic representations that can be experienced in a multitude of immersive formats.

Verizon's Los Angeles 5G RYOT Lab will focus specifically on immersive experiences like AR and holograms, and cutting edge formats that will benefit from 5G's high speeds, massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency. The 5G lab will be a place that innovators push the boundaries of 5G and test ways that audiences can immersive themselves in their favorite entertainment experience and rethink what's possible in a 5G world.

'RYOT's cutting-edge Innovation Studio will revolutionize the way content is created and lead the way on future formats, including Verizon's 5G technology, immersing audiences and allowing them to experience entertainment in a completely new way,' said Bryn Mooser, Founder and CEO at RYOT. 'We couldn't be more excited to offer innovators the technology that will transform the future of entertainment.'

RYOT is partnering with world class brands, organizations and entertainers to create the next generation of content in the Innovation Studio. One project, which will air on Yahoo Entertainment, will be a live motion-capture animated program filmed and broadcast directly from the Innovation Studio.

RYOT led the VR/AR storytelling space by creating some of the first ever news VR films for outlets like HuffPost, Associated Press and The New York Times, as well as a groundbreaking AR partnership with Hearst, and brought the cover of Time magazine and Sports Illustrated to life. RYOT also launched the first ever Augmented Reality banner ads through Yahoo Mail with partners like Home Depot and Pottery Barn, bringing shopping to life through the mobile phone. Continuing to invest in creating the content formats of the future, RYOT will expand its efforts to create award winning AR and VR films and experiences in major verticals including Sports, Entertainment, Finance and News.

Follow along on Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 23:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
01:02aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : immersive media company RYOT to launch the Innovation S..
PU
09/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 5G is here
PU
09/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Across the U.S., 5G Network Builders Run Into Local Res..
DJ
09/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Innovative Learning launches first ever 5G EdTech Chall..
PU
09/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 5G Game Plan -- Journal Report
DJ
09/11VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Growing the 5G ecosystem Verizon expands 5G Labs to new..
AQ
09/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Growing the 5G ecosystem – Verizon expands 5G Lab..
PU
09/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
09/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/10VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Verizon opening orders for '5G Home' service launching Oct. 1 
09/11RBC goes Underweight on new S&P Communications group 
09/11EAA September 2018 Portfolio 
09/11What's Next For CenturyLink's 10% Yield? 
09/11VERIZON : Near Perfect Dividend Hike 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 479 M
Net income 2018 18 165 M
Debt 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 4,41%
P/E ratio 2018 12,27
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Richard L. Carrión Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.38%223 620
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.74%90 798
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.77%75 411
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 153
ORANGE-5.49%42 237
TELEFONICA-16.23%41 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.