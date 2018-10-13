Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
  News  
Verizon Communications : offers free calling, text and data for Alabama and Florida customers impacted by Hurricane Michael

10/13/2018 | 12:08am CEST

Alpharetta, GA - For our customers in the Florida Panhandle including coastal Alabama that will feel the effects of Hurricane Michael, Verizon Wireless is saying 'We've Got Your Back.' From October 10 through October 14, Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the areas of the Florida Panhandle including coastal Alabama that are in the direct path of the storm. We will closely monitor the storm's path and impact and will make additions and adjustments as needed, and will communicate those details as those decisions are made. The offer is now being extended through September 21 for customers in the hardest hit areas of the Florida Panhandle.

'This is one way we can help residents preparing for Hurricane Michael's landfall,' said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless. 'We urge all those in the storm's path to get prepared and stay safe.'

Additionally, as part of Verizon's ongoing commitment to those on the front lines of public safety, speed caps restrictions have been lifted for first responders in Alabama and Florida.

Verizon values the safety and security of all residents in the impacted communities, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

Learn more about the Verizon offer for its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the areas of the Florida Panhandle including coastal Alabama that are in the direct path of the storm.

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 22:07:06 UTC
