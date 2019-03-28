Verizon Communications : offers new ways to battle robocalls

NEW YORK -- Verizon customers are about to get new and improved tools to help identify and block robocalls. A free version of the Call Filter service, which offers spam alerts and more, is starting to be rolled out today to Verizon Wireless customers. In addition, this week, the company began deployment of STIR/SHAKEN caller ID technology as part of its network interconnections. Both tools will offer significant help for consumers who are consistently harassed by unwanted and annoying robocalls.

'Far too frequently, customers tell me they want relief from the bombardment of bothersome robocalls,' said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon's consumer unit. 'I'm confident that our new, free version of Call Filter and STIR/SHAKEN will put a big dent in the problem.'

The company's free Call Filter product offers wireless customers new protection from robocalls. With it, customers can get alerts when a call is likely spam, report unsolicited numbers, and automatically block robocalls based on their preferred level of risk. All postpaid wireless customers with a compatible device can enroll, though certain features will vary based on the type of phone that a customer has.

Customers looking for an enhanced call protection experience can subscribe to Verizon's Call Filter's full feature set for $2.99 a month, per line. This enhanced product includes all of the great features included in the free version (spam detection, blocking and reporting), plus the ability to identify unknown callers by name. There's also more control over calls with the ability to create a personal robocall block list, access to additional insights with the robocall risk meter and a spam number lookup feature. You can learn more about the app, both the free and premium options, eligibility, and how to sign up by clicking here.

In addition to the new, free service, the company is adding enhancements to its network in the fight against spam.

In an industry first, Verizon completed calls this week using STIR/SHAKEN technology for calls to and from Verizon's wireless network. STIR/SHAKEN will verify that the phone number displayed on Caller ID is the phone number that actually placed the call. It uses a recently-developed call authentication standard to help identify callers who 'spoof' Caller ID information in order to hide their identities or impersonate legitimate customers. This exchange of STIR/SHAKEN-enabled calls is a critical step in restoring trust in Caller ID. In the coming months, Verizon will begin to deploy STIR/SHAKEN on its interconnections with all major carriers.

'Each and every day, our team is looking for new and improved ways to identify and block spam calls.' said Dunne. 'As we recently mentioned, we're putting malicious robocalling operations on notice. We're not going to tolerate their activities and we're aggressively taking steps to stop them. Our customers want these enhancements and we fully intend to deliver.'