Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications : offers new ways to battle robocalls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

NEW YORK -- Verizon customers are about to get new and improved tools to help identify and block robocalls. A free version of the Call Filter service, which offers spam alerts and more, is starting to be rolled out today to Verizon Wireless customers. In addition, this week, the company began deployment of STIR/SHAKEN caller ID technology as part of its network interconnections. Both tools will offer significant help for consumers who are consistently harassed by unwanted and annoying robocalls.

'Far too frequently, customers tell me they want relief from the bombardment of bothersome robocalls,' said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon's consumer unit. 'I'm confident that our new, free version of Call Filter and STIR/SHAKEN will put a big dent in the problem.'

The company's free Call Filter product offers wireless customers new protection from robocalls. With it, customers can get alerts when a call is likely spam, report unsolicited numbers, and automatically block robocalls based on their preferred level of risk. All postpaid wireless customers with a compatible device can enroll, though certain features will vary based on the type of phone that a customer has.

Customers looking for an enhanced call protection experience can subscribe to Verizon's Call Filter's full feature set for $2.99 a month, per line. This enhanced product includes all of the great features included in the free version (spam detection, blocking and reporting), plus the ability to identify unknown callers by name. There's also more control over calls with the ability to create a personal robocall block list, access to additional insights with the robocall risk meter and a spam number lookup feature. You can learn more about the app, both the free and premium options, eligibility, and how to sign up by clicking here.

In addition to the new, free service, the company is adding enhancements to its network in the fight against spam.

In an industry first, Verizon completed calls this week using STIR/SHAKEN technology for calls to and from Verizon's wireless network. STIR/SHAKEN will verify that the phone number displayed on Caller ID is the phone number that actually placed the call. It uses a recently-developed call authentication standard to help identify callers who 'spoof' Caller ID information in order to hide their identities or impersonate legitimate customers. This exchange of STIR/SHAKEN-enabled calls is a critical step in restoring trust in Caller ID. In the coming months, Verizon will begin to deploy STIR/SHAKEN on its interconnections with all major carriers.

'Each and every day, our team is looking for new and improved ways to identify and block spam calls.' said Dunne. 'As we recently mentioned, we're putting malicious robocalling operations on notice. We're not going to tolerate their activities and we're aggressively taking steps to stop them. Our customers want these enhancements and we fully intend to deliver.'

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
11:21aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : offers new ways to battle robocalls
PU
03/26FTC Orders Broadband Providers to Explain Data Collection Policies
DJ
03/26PATRICK THOMAS : FTC Requests Information on Broadband Providers' Data-Handling ..
DJ
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : TechCrunch's Extra Crunch to be included in Apple News+
PU
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : U.S. GSA Grants Verizon EIS Authority to Operate
DJ
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Option-trading opportunities on Morgan Stanley, Nike In..
PR
03/25VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and NFL Innovation Partnership
PU
03/22VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Miami-Dade County Public Schools joins Verizon Innovati..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 31 000 M
Net income 2019 19 131 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
P/E ratio 2020 12,75
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 59,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS8.29%251 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.58%84 608
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.50%83 827
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 067
TELEFONICA3.42%44 375
ORANGE1.73%43 132
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.