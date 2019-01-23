Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Verizon Communications    VZ

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verizon To Lay Off 7% of Media Group Staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 02:20pm EST

By Sarah Krouse

Verizon Communications Inc.'s beleaguered media group is laying off 7% of its staff and is focusing on fewer areas to revive its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves follow a monthslong review of the business by K. Guru Gowrappan, a 38-year-old former Yahoo and Alibaba Group executive who joined Verizon last spring. He succeeded former AOL executive Tim Armstrong, who departed late last year.

Mr. Gowrappan said in an email to staff Wednesday that the business would focus on mobile and video-focused products. Yahoo-branded entertainment and news platforms are particularly important to the unit's strategy, the people said.

Other priorities include creating more video content for its own media properties such as Yahoo Finance and those run by third parties like Roku, as well as generating more revenue from its ad platforms and a streaming video and content delivery system. That system, called Verizon Digital Media Services, works with companies like Hulu, ESPN and Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Media Group had 11,385 employees at the end of 2018 and the planned cuts will impact staff globally, one of the people said. The unit had 12,845 employees after Verizon bought Yahoo in 2017.

The moves are "a strategic step toward better execution of our plans for growth and innovation into the future," a spokeswoman for the unit said.

Mr. Gowrappan's plans highlight the balance Verizon is trying to strike between creating video content that draws users and showcases its network and avoiding pricey large-scale content acquisitions.

Hans Vestberg, Verizon's chief executive, has said the carrier is focused on its network rather than buying media content.

Mr. Gowrappan's plans are the latest attempt to breathe new life into a media business that aimed to become a powerful force in digital advertising.

Formed after Verizon's purchases of AOL in 2015 and Yahoo two years later, the business was initially called Oath and has since been rebranded Verizon Media Group as part of a carrier-wide reorganization.

Despite its ambitions of becoming an advertising giant, the unit has failed to meet revenue targets by selling digital ads. The carrier said in December that it is booking a $4.5 billion accounting charge related to the business and executives acknowledged that core parts of the business -- search and desktop usage -- were under pressure.

Mr. Gowrappan told staff in the email that his new plans were made after an "exhaustive review" in which "we honestly assessed where we are and outlined ambitious but achievable goals that poise us for growth."

He and other Verizon Media Group executives in recent months have focused more on the concept of "membership" to encourage users to spend more time on its properties, the Journal has reported

They identified Yahoo as one of the strongest brands within the business.

Teams working on Yahoo Mail and Yahoo's home page were merged and charged with creating a more cohesive user experience. Meanwhile, staff members are working to channel more content produced by Makers, a feminist media brand, and Build, a brand that conducts live celebrity interviews, into the media group's news and entertainment platforms.

Mr. Gowrappan has halted some efforts to sell brands within the media business, opting instead to shutter flagging brands or services. One app that will close is its WakingNews alarm.

He viewed the process of selling photo-sharing service Flikr last year, for example, as too pricey and time-consuming, people familiar with the matter said.

Despite the layoffs, Verizon plans to hire new engineering and content-development staff. Those new workers will focus on building new services that showcase Verizon's faster, 5G network.

Some of the media group's artificial intelligence and machine-learning staff will work more closely with Verizon's own teams focused on those areas. The carrier is looking for ways to make its media assets showcase the benefits of its wireless network because upgrading to a 5G network sits the center of Mr. Vestberg's corporate strategy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.04% 152.2 Delayed Quote.11.00%
ALTABA INC 0.00% 63 Delayed Quote.8.75%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.36% 57.755 Delayed Quote.1.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
02:20pVerizon To Lay Off 7% of Media Group Staff
DJ
01/18VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : NBA, Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports launch new NBA nigh..
PU
01/18AT&T ads returning to YouTube, two years after pulling back over content
RE
01/18VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : What's behind our focus for the big game
PU
01/17VERIZON TO ROBOCALLERS : Your Days are Numbered; Starting in March, Verizon's sp..
PU
01/17VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Welcomes Reintroduction of the TRACED Act
PU
01/17CLEAN SWEEP : American wireless consumers rate Verizon network quality experienc..
AQ
01/17VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : App provider Remind threatens to eliminate a free texti..
PU
01/15Verizon deepens ties with Apple, offers free Apple Music to some U.S. custome..
RE
01/15VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : adds Apple Music to Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimite..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 28 975 M
Net income 2018 18 064 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 13,36
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 58,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Erik Vestberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lowell C. McAdam Chairman
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Network Operations & Technology Officer
Nicola Palmer Head-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.55%235 484
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.47%80 854
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.89%78 709
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 399
TELEFONICA4.77%45 388
ORANGE-5.62%40 404
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.