VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)
Verizon Warns Fios Customers About Possible Blackout of Disney-Owned Networks ABC and ESPN

12/26/2018 | 08:22pm CET

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Verizon Communications Inc. warned that Fios TV customers may lose access to ESPN and Disney Channel among other networks if it can't reach a new carriage agreement with the Walt Disney Co., the latest fight between media companies over carrying and paying for content.

Verizon sent an e-mail to Fios customers Wednesday afternoon after Disney began running ads that Disney-owned networks may no longer be available to Verizon Fios subscribers.

Verizon said in the e-mail it has been negotiating a renewal agreement with Disney to keep the networks, which include Disney and ESPN channels, as well as ABC affiliates in Philadelphia and New York, in the Fios lineup. Verizon said as of Wednesday, Disney had rejected its offers.

The agreement expires on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

"Disney is currently proposing that Verizon pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for its programming, despite the fact that many of its key networks are experiencing declining viewership," Verizon said in the e-mail.

Disney is also demanding that Verizon include the ACC Network, a regional sports channel, in its lineup in order to continue carrying other Disney-owned channels, according to Verizon.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pay-TV companies enter agreements with TV content providers for the right to distribute programming to their subscribers. The path to securing those agreements can result in sometimes public fights over pricing and access.

In November, AT&T Inc.'s HBO and sister channel Cinemax went dark on satellite broadcaster Dish Network Corp. as the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new distribution agreement. HBO had said it was the first time in its more than 40 years of operation that it went dark on a pay-TV provider.

Shares of Disney are up 3.2%, while Verizon is up 0.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.27% 27.44 Delayed Quote.-29.63%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.46% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-49.78%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.85% 53.5 Delayed Quote.0.23%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.10% 103.5 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 131 B
EBIT 2018 29 264 M
Net income 2018 18 063 M
Debt 2018 109 B
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 12,12
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 227 B
