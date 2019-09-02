Verizon response: unlimited call, text, and data for customers in Dorian's Path

What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in the path of Hurricane Dorian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 9/2 - 9/9.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm.

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders.

For our consumer and small business customers in the path of Hurricane Dorian, beginning Monday, September 2 through September 9, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following counties:

Florida: Brevard County, Glades County, Hendry County, Highlands County, Indian River County, Martin County, Okeechobee County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County.

Brevard County, Glades County, Hendry County, Highlands County, Indian River County, Martin County, Okeechobee County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County. Georgia: Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh.

Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh. South Carolina: Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, Georgetown County, Horry County, Jasper County.

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that's open by visiting Verizon Wireless.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. Customers looking to support the Florida Disaster Relief Fund can text DISASTER ($10) or DISASTER ($25) and $10 or $25 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill.

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at Verizon Wireless.

Visit Verizon's Emergency Resource Hub for more info on our response efforts.