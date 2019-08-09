Log in
Verkkokauppa.com decided on a quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE August 9, 2019 at 7:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com decided on a quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2019, that a dividend of EUR 0.050 per share (up to EUR 2,253 256.50 in total) be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 13 August 2019. The dividend will be paid on 20 August 2019.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 28 March 2019, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.150 per share. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board will make a separate resolutions on the distribution of dividends. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions. The authorization is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka
CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren
CFO
jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Oyj
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

