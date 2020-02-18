Vermilion Energy : SEC Filing - 6-K

Log in
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST

Exhibit 99.1

530-8th Avenue SW, 6th floor
Date: February 14, 2020 Calgary AB, T2P 3S8
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
New York Stock Exchange
Subject: VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : March 19, 2020
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : March 19, 2020
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : March 19, 2020
Meeting Date : April 28, 2020
Meeting Location (if available) : Calgary AB
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders No
Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON SHARES 923725105 CA9237251058
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for VERMILION ENERGY INC.

Vermilion Energy Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:10 UTC
