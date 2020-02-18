Vermilion Energy : SEC Filing - 6-K
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
Exhibit 99.1
530-8th Avenue SW, 6th floor
Date: February 14, 2020
Calgary AB, T2P 3S8
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
New York Stock Exchange
Subject: VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
March 19, 2020
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
March 19, 2020
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
March 19, 2020
Meeting Date :
April 28, 2020
Meeting Location (if available) :
Calgary AB
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
923725105
CA9237251058
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Disclaimer
Vermilion Energy Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:10 UTC
Sales 2019
1 716 M
EBIT 2019
356 M
Net income 2019
39,6 M
Debt 2019
2 026 M
Yield 2019
14,6%
P/E ratio 2019
76,6x
P/E ratio 2020
29,5x
EV / Sales2019
2,89x
EV / Sales2020
3,03x
Capitalization
2 926 M
Technical analysis trends VERMILION ENERGY INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
24,08 CAD
Last Close Price
18,72 CAD
Spread / Highest target
87,0%
Spread / Average Target
28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,52%
