Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vermillion, Inc.    VRML

VERMILLION, INC.

(VRML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASPIRA LABS COVID-19 Update: Laboratory remains open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

To Our Valued Customers,

As we continue to monitor COVID-19 developments we wanted to update you on ASPIRA LABS processes during this time. When making the choice to order either OVA1®plus or ASPIRA GENETIXSM we will continue to provide you with the best ASPIRA service for your patients. Please find details below:

  • Our laboratory and customer service departments will remain open to process specimens and answer any questions from our customers or patients
  • Turn-around times will not be affected and you should expect the same level of service
  • Your sales representative is available to help support you during this time. We understand that your offices may have updated policies for visitors to your office. The health and well-being of our staff and customers are a top priority and we will of course respect these policies.

We will continue to update you as this situation develops or if we have any additional process changes. Please know we are here for you and respect the challenges facing the healthcare industry at this time. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to reach out, our contact information is below.

Thank you,
ASPIRA LABS

Disclaimer

Vermillion Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERMILLION, INC.
05:34pASPIRA LABS COVID-19 UPDATE : Laboratory remains open
PU
03/04Vermillion to Participate in Statewide “Women and Girls Day” at t..
GL
03/03Vermillion to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 26
GL
02/25Vermillion to Participate at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference
GL
01/31VERMILLION, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing..
AQ
01/02Vermillion to Present at 2020 Biotech Showcase; Participate in LifeSci Adviso..
GL
2019VERMILLION, INC. : and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia Announce the First P..
BU
2019GENOMESMART : TM and ASPiRA LABS®, a Vermillion Company, Launch Pilot Program to..
BU
2019Vermillion to Participate at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Confere..
GL
2019VERMILLION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 75,9 M
Chart VERMILLION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vermillion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERMILLION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,78  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valerie Barber Palmieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James T. LaFrance Chairman
Robert Beechey Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Charles Dunton Global Medical Director
James S. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERMILLION, INC.-3.58%76
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-40.29%8 171
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-9.47%6 677
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.18%3 180
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION-6.35%3 158
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.16%2 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group