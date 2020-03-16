ASPIRA LABS COVID-19 Update: Laboratory remains open

To Our Valued Customers,

As we continue to monitor COVID-19 developments we wanted to update you on ASPIRA LABS processes during this time. When making the choice to order either OVA1®plus or ASPIRA GENETIXSM we will continue to provide you with the best ASPIRA service for your patients. Please find details below:

Our laboratory and customer service departments will remain open to process specimens and answer any questions from our customers or patients

Turn-around times will not be affected and you should expect the same level of service

Your sales representative is available to help support you during this time. We understand that your offices may have updated policies for visitors to your office. The health and well-being of our staff and customers are a top priority and we will of course respect these policies.

We will continue to update you as this situation develops or if we have any additional process changes. Please know we are here for you and respect the challenges facing the healthcare industry at this time. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to reach out, our contact information is below.

Thank you,

ASPIRA LABS