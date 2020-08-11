Log in
Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation August

08/11/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases

August 2020

Nasdaq: VRNA | AIM:VRP | www.veronapharma.com

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Verona Pharma plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company"). All statements other than

statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements include

information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidate, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for of its product candidate, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these

terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include those under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2020, and in its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this

presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, or to conform any of the forward- looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

This presentation also contains estimates, projections and other information concerning the Company's business and the markets for the

Company's product candidate, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, the Company obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources.

2

Ensifentrine is a late-stage,first-in-class candidate for unmet respiratory needs

Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor

Large COPD opportunity

  • Total US sales of $9.6 billion chronic maintenance COPD therapies1
  • 1.2M US COPD patients failing despite maximum therapy2,3
  • Targeted HCP prescriber base to support US commercialization4

Unique profile

  • First novel class of bronchodilator in COPD in over 40 years5
  • Results from 16 clinical trials, including two Phase 2b trials
  • Safety profile similar to placebo in trials involving over 1300 subjects

Pathway to approval

Bronchodilator and

anti-inflammatory activity

  • Well-validateddemonstrated path to US FDA approval
  • Well capitalized to support activities
  • Expert team has developed and commercialized many leading respiratory products

3

1Internal calculations by Verona Pharma derived from IQVIA database; MIDAS Quarterly and MIDAS Medical 2019 data; 2Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014;

3Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 4IQVIA LAAD Longitudinal Claims Database Analysis Q1:2020; 5Barnes P, et al., Eur Respir J, 2015

Execution driven leadership team

Decades of respiratory and commercialization experience

David Zaccardelli, Pharm D

President & CEO

Mark Hahn, CPA

CFO

Kathy Rickard, MD

CMO

Chris Martin

VP, Commercial

Peter Spargo, PhD

Senior VP, CMC

Claire Poll, LLB

General Counsel

Desiree Luthman, DDS

VP, Regulatory Affairs

Tara Rheault, PhD

VP, R&D and Global Project Management

Verona's team has expertise in developing /

commercializing many COPD drugs including:

4

Ensifentrine: Differentiated profile as dual bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory

Ensifentrine impacts 3 key mechanisms in respiratory disease

Airway Smooth Muscle1-4 Inflammatory Cells5,6

Epithelial Cells7,8

PDE3, PDE4

Neutrophils

Epithelial cells

Macrophages

PDE3, PDE4

PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

cAMP

Eosinophils

Lymphocytes

Fibroblasts

cAMP

CFTR activation

Bronchial relaxation

PDE4

PDE3, PDE4

PDE4

Ciliary function

cAMP

Cell proliferation

survival & activity

bronchodilation

anti-inflammatory effects

mucociliary clearance

1Calzetta L, et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2013; 2Calzetta L, et al., Pulm Pharmacol Ther 2015; 3Matera MG, et al., Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2013; 4Venkatasamy R, et al., Br J Pharmacol 2016; 5Boswell-Smith V, et al., J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2006; 6Franciosi LG, et al., Lancet Respir Med 2013; 7Schmidt D, et al., Br J Pharmacol 2000; 8Turner MJ, et al.,

5

Am J Physiol Lung Cell Mol Physiol 2016

Ensifentrine improves lung function and symptoms in moderate to severe COPD patients

Improvements shown with or without background therapy

Summary of Phase 2b data:

  • Lung function: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements with optimal efficacy observed consistently with the 3 mg dose
  • Symptoms: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms and Quality of Life measures
  • Twice-daily: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in average FEV1 over 12 hours

Summary of Phase 1 and 2a data:

  • Anti-inflammatory: Significant reduction in all inflammatory cell types in sputum in LPS challenged healthy subjects (COPD-like inflammation)
  • Lung function and volumes: Improved when added to background dual/triple therapy

Well tolerated in 16 clinical trials in over 1300 subjects

6

RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020; RPL554-CO-204,RPL554-CO-205 Full Analysis Sets, data on file

Ensifentrine: Efficacy demonstrated in two large Phase 2b trials

Improvements in lung function seen at Phase 3 trial dose

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

Lung function

Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at day 28

N=403

200

***

180

160

***

***

***

140

mL

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

0.75 mg

1.5 mg

3 mg

6 mg

*Peak Change from Day 1 in Baseline in FEV1 (mL) on Day 28, ***p ≤ 0.001 Week 4, Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

Lung function

Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at week 4

N=413

140

120

***

**

100

*

mL

80

*

60

40

20

0

tio + 0.375 mg

tio + 0.75 mg

tio + 1.5 mg

tio + 3 mg

Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected

***p ≤ 0.001 **p≤0.01 *p≤0.05

7

1

RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020;

2

RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file; tiotropium (Spiriva®)

Ensifentrine: Spirometry in two large Phase 2b trials

12-Hour spirometry profile at week 4 supports twice daily dosing

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

1 RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020;

8

2 RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file; tiotropium (Spiriva®)

Ensifentrine: Symptom improvement in two large Phase 2b trials

Improvements seen at Phase 3 trial dose

0

-0.5

-1

-1.5

-2

-2.5

-3

Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1

Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2

Symptom relief

Symptom & QOL relief

Total Score E-RS: COPD by Week

Total Score SGRQ-C: COPD by Week

N=403

N=413

week 1

tio + 0.375

0.75 mg

1.5 mg

3 mg

6 mg

week 2

mg

tio + 0.75 mg

tio + 1.5 mg

tio + 3 mg

week 3

0

week 4

-1

week 2

*

*

*

-2

week 4

*

**

*

**

**

-3

**

*****

******

MCID(1)

MCID1

******

-4

***

*

-5

*

Continuous, progressive

symptom improvement

Progressive Quality of

***p ≤ 0.001 **p ≤ 0.01 *p ≤ 0.05

Life Improvement

*p ≤ 0.05

Placebo corrected

Placebo corrected

(1) Minimal clinically important difference

1Minimal clinically important difference (-4 units)

1

RPL554-CO-203, Singh D, et al., Respiratory Research 2020;

9

RPL554-CO-205 Full Phase 2b Analysis Set, data on file; tiotropium (Spiriva®)

2

Safety profile similar to placebo

Ensifentrine well tolerated at all doses in trials involving over 1,300 patients

Safety Database:

  • 16 clinical trials
  • 980 COPD patients on nebulized ensifentrine across 6 studies

Adverse events generally balanced between ensifentrine and placebo

Gastrointestinal profile similar to placebo

Cardiovascular profile similar to placebo

No consistent or dose related changes in adverse events, blood pressure, heart rate or QT in independent cardiologist review

Ensifentrine has a favorable benefit / risk profile

10

End-of-Phase 2 outcome

FDA supports planned Phase 3 program

Phase 3 trials

expected to start

in 2020

End-of-Phase 2 briefing package included data from 16 clinical trials and supportive non-clinical and product development data

Non-clinical, clinical pharmacology and CMC alignment

Clarity on key Phase 3 features: dose, primary and secondary endpoints, patient population and design

Alignment on long-term safety database and assessments

11

Nebulized ensifentrine Phase 3 program

Two pivotal efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2

Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD

Ensifentrine

Long-term safety

ENHANCE-1

3mg BID N=500

N=800

Placebo BID N=300

Long-term safety

Ensifentrine

ENHANCE-2

3mg BID N=500

N=800

Placebo BID N=300

24 Weeks

48 Weeks

Patient population:

  • LAMA or LABA background allowed (Target: 50% of trial population)
  • 30-70%predicted FEV1
  • Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)

Additional information:

  • Long-termsafety established in ENHANCE-1
  • Sites in the US and EU

12

Primary Endpoint

  • FEV1 (AUC over 12 hours) at week 12

Secondary Endpoints

  • Symptoms (E-RS: COPD)
  • Quality of Life (SGRQ)
  • Other FEV1 (Trough, peak)

Other Endpoints

  • Exacerbations in pooled analysis

Ensifentrine

"Pipeline in a product"

Nebulized

Nebulizer

Inhaled

DPI MDI

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

COPD Maintenance (Home)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

COPD Maintenance (Home)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

13 DPI formulation met primary & secondary endpoints in single and multidose Phase 2

DPI and MDI formulations of ensifentrine improved lung function

Clinically meaningful, statistically significant bronchodilation

N=32-34

DPI Formulation Primary endpoint

Peak FEV1 on Day 7

400

***

350

300

***

***

mL

250

***

200

150

100

50

0

150 mcg

500 mcg

1500 mcg

3000 mcg

Placebo

DPI Ensifentrine

***p ≤ 0.001

N=40

MDI Formulation Day 1 endpoint

400

Peak FEV1

***

350

300

250

**

200

**

*

150

100

50

0

100 mcg

300 mcg

1000 mcg

3000 mcg

6000 mcg

MDI Ensifentrine

***p ≤ 0.001

** p ≤ 0.01

* P ≤ 0.05

14

Placebo corrected

RPL554-DP-201 Rheault T, et al., ERS 2019; RPL554-DP-201 Ph 2 study, data on file

Anticipated milestones as ensifentrine advances

Safety

PDUFA

date

extension

Phase 3

FDA: End-

FDA

Start

Conduct

review

of-Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 3

Nebulized meeting

ensifentrine as

NDA

maintenance

filing

treatment for COPD

Phase 3

data

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

2021

2022

2023

Phase 2 MDI

Phase 2 MDI results

results

Multiple doses

DPI/MDI Inhaler

Single dose

ensifentrine as maintenance treatment for COPD

15

COPD: a global problem

>384 million patients suffering worldwide and the 3rd leading cause of death1

Prevalence of COPD in United States:

Prevalence of COPD in China:

Prevalence of COPD in EU:

~25M patients2

~100m patients3

~70m patients4

Current Inhaled treatments are limited to three classes

Current treatment and delivery pathway1

Treatment Pathway

Delivery Pathways

LABA +/- ICS

Open / Closed

Nebulizers

LAMA + LABA

LAMA + LABA

+ ICS

LAMA

MDI / DPI

Devices

Physicians report limited options to treat COPD symptoms and an

urgent need for novel treatments with new MoAs2

17

Long acting beta2 agonist (LABA), Long acting anti-muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS)

1Dyspnea pharmacological treatment strategies; GOLD COPD Disease 2020 report; 2VRNA/ IQVIA market research amongst 237 US physicians & 35 payers Q1 '20

Millions of patients left symptomatic on current treatments

Over 40% of patients remain symptomatic on dual/triple therapy

HCP Perception of

Non-Responders to

Uncontrolled COPD Patients1

Dual / Triple Therapies

2,3,4

(Dual / Triple Therapy)

100%

60%

50%

80%

42%

64%

40%

60%

54%

30%

46%

40%

20%

10%

20%

0%

0%

Mahler et al.

Vestbo et al.

Ferguson et al.

18

1 Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey, 2 Mahler et al., 3 Vestbo et al. , 4Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018

US is an attractive commercial entry point

Significant US market opportunity

Significant Unmet Need

~1.2m patients continue to have symptoms on

dual/triple therapies1,2,3

Favorable Payer Coverage

50% of nebulizer claims are reimbursed through

Medicare Part B5

Premium Pricing Achievable

Current nebulized products have a average

annual WAC of ~$12,0004

Targeted Commercial Footprint

Pulmonologists drive the majority of nebulized prescriptions and see more severe COPD patients6

19

1Ferguson et al. Lancet Respir Med 2018; 2Mahler D, et al., Eur Respir J, 2014; 3Vestbo J, et al., The Lancet, 2017; 4Price Rx, Accessed March 2020; 5IQVIA LAAD Claims

Database Q1 2020,

6VRNA/ IQVIA market research amongst 237 US physicians & 35 payers Q1 2020

Ensifentrine: Significant US commercial opportunity

Phase 3 data expected to create broad HCP adoption with sufficient payer access

How often HCPs

will prescribe ensifentrine

(n=114)

50%

40%

patientsof%

34%

20%

30%

10%

0%

% of Patients

20

Where will HCPs

prescribe ensifentrine

(n=114)

Payer Research:

35 payers covering

>200m lives

>85%

of lives will be covered, with remainder through Medical Exception

Benefits of ensifentrine

(Payers & HCPS)

1 Novel MOA

2 Symptom & QOL data

3 FEV1 data

Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey

KOL community is excited about ensifentrine

James F. Donohue, MD

University of North Carolina

Emeritus Vice Chair and Professor of Medicine, Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

  • "There's a tremendous unmet need. We just don't have enough [therapy] options"
  • "Patients, no matter what we do, still have symptoms. We're still looking for some additional relief. The only thing on the immediate horizon is this drug."

Donald A. Mahler, MD

Emeritus Professor of Medicine

Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH

  • "To have an alternative anti-inflammatory medicine combined with bronchodilation could challenge the use of LAMA ICS…."
  • "…..attractive that it has a dual mechanism of action, which is unique."

21

Specialty sales force to capitalize on ensifentrine opportunity

Commercial team of ~100 FTEs needed

~10,000

~80%HCPs

~10k HCPs

HCPs anticipate ensifentrine treatment

will be initiated by pulmonologists2

High Volume Prescribers of:

Nebulized products

Dual/triple therapies

Daliresp

22

Verona I US MCOPD Integrated Conjoint Survey

Ensifentrine in ROW

Strategic partnerships to maximize ensifentrine's commercial value

United States:

China / Asia:

EU:

~$1b in Sales

~$10b in Sales1

~$2.7b in Sales1

(expected to double by 2030) 1

Verona Strategy:

Verona Strategy:

Verona Strategy:

Commercialize

Out-license

Out-license

23

1IQVIA MIDAS, IQVIA MIDAS Medical

Ensifentrine patent estate

Global rights through 2030s

Invention

Granted/Pending Application

Estimated Patent Expiry

Composition of matter

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

March 2020

Suspension formulations

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

2035

Polymorph

Granted US, Europe, Asia, other

2031

MDI formulation

Pending

2039

DPI formulation

Pending

2040

Manufacturing process

Granted Europe; Pending other

2037

Salt forms

Granted US; Pending other

2036

Treatment of cystic fibrosis

Granted Europe; Pending other

2035

Combinations with beta-agonists

Granted US, Europe, pending Canada

2034

Combinations with anti-muscarinics

Granted US, Europe, other, pending other

2034

24

Blue chip shareholder base with long-term focus

Financial highlights

Cash and

equivalents

$34.8M1,2

(as of March 31, 2020)

Net proceeds raised

$183M

in July 2020

Operating expenses

$13.9M1

(3 months ended March 31,

2020)

Market cap (Nasdaq)

$394M

(as of July 31, 2020)

Shares outstanding

57.8M ADRs

(as of July 31, 2020)

(equal to 462.4M shares)

25

1Exchange rate used (US dollars per pound sterling): March 31, 2020: $1.2400

2Cash amount is pro forma for the fiscal 2019 tax credit of £7.3 million received in April 2020

Thank you

26

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:38:02 UTC
