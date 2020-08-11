Verona Pharma : VRNA Investor Presentation August

Developing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases
Ensifentrine is a late-stage,first-in-class candidate for unmet respiratory needs
Inhaled PDE3 and PDE4 inhibitor
Large COPD opportunity
Total US sales of $9.6 billion chronic maintenance COPD therapies1
1.2M US COPD patients failing despite maximum therapy2,3
Targeted HCP prescriber base to support US commercialization4
Unique profile
First novel class of bronchodilator in COPD in over 40 years5
Results from 16 clinical trials, including two Phase 2b trials
Safety profile similar to placebo in trials involving over 1300 subjects
Pathway to approval
Bronchodilator and
anti-inflammatory activity
Well-validateddemonstrated path to US FDA approval
Well capitalized to support activities
Expert team has developed and commercialized many leading respiratory products
Execution driven leadership team
Decades of respiratory and commercialization experience
David Zaccardelli, Pharm D
President & CEO
Mark Hahn, CPA
CFO
Kathy Rickard, MD
CMO
Chris Martin
VP, Commercial
Peter Spargo, PhD
Senior VP, CMC
Claire Poll, LLB
General Counsel
Desiree Luthman, DDS
VP, Regulatory Affairs
Tara Rheault, PhD
VP, R&D and Global Project Management
Verona's team has expertise in developing /
commercializing many COPD drugs including:
Ensifentrine: Differentiated profile as dual bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory
Ensifentrine impacts 3 key mechanisms in respiratory disease
Airway Smooth Muscle1-4 Inflammatory Cells5,6
Epithelial Cells7,8
PDE3, PDE4
Neutrophils
Epithelial cells
Macrophages
PDE3, PDE4
PDE4
PDE3, PDE4
PDE3, PDE4
cAMP
Eosinophils
Lymphocytes
Fibroblasts
cAMP
CFTR activation
Bronchial relaxation
PDE4
PDE3, PDE4
PDE4
Ciliary function
cAMP
Cell proliferation
survival & activity
bronchodilation
anti-inflammatory effects
mucociliary clearance
Ensifentrine improves lung function and symptoms in moderate to severe COPD patients
Improvements shown with or without background therapy
Summary of Phase 2b data:
Lung function: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements with optimal efficacy observed consistently with the 3 mg dose
Symptoms: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms and Quality of Life measures
Twice-daily: Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in average FEV1 over 12 hours
Summary of Phase 1 and 2a data:
Anti-inflammatory: Significant reduction in all inflammatory cell types in sputum in LPS challenged healthy subjects (COPD-like inflammation)
Lung function and volumes: Improved when added to background dual/triple therapy
Well tolerated in 16 clinical trials in over 1300 subjects
6
Ensifentrine: Efficacy demonstrated in two large Phase 2b trials
Improvements in lung function seen at Phase 3 trial dose
Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1
Lung function
Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at day 28
N=403
200
***
180
160
***
***
***
140
mL
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
0.75 mg
1.5 mg
3 mg
6 mg
*Peak Change from Day 1 in Baseline in FEV1 (mL) on Day 28, ***p ≤ 0.001 Week 4, Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected
Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2
Lung function
Peak Change FEV1 (mL) at week 4
N=413
140
120
***
**
100
*
mL
80
*
60
40
20
0
tio + 0.375 mg
tio + 0.75 mg
tio + 1.5 mg
tio + 3 mg
Primary endpoint met; placebo corrected
***p ≤ 0.001 **p≤0.01 *p≤0.05
Ensifentrine: Spirometry in two large Phase 2b trials
12-Hour spirometry profile at week 4 supports twice daily dosing
Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1
Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2
Ensifentrine: Symptom improvement in two large Phase 2b trials
Improvements seen at Phase 3 trial dose
0
-0.5
-1
-1.5
-2
-2.5
-3
Study 203: Ensifentrine Monotherapy1
Study 205: Ensifentrine + Tiotropium2
Symptom relief
Symptom & QOL relief
Total Score E-RS: COPD by Week
Total Score SGRQ-C: COPD by Week
N=403
N=413
week 1
tio + 0.375
0.75 mg
1.5 mg
3 mg
6 mg
week 2
mg
tio + 0.75 mg
tio + 1.5 mg
tio + 3 mg
week 3
0
week 4
-1
week 2
*
*
*
-2
week 4
*
**
*
**
**
-3
**
*****
******
MCID(1)
MCID1
******
-4
***
*
-5
*
Continuous, progressive
symptom improvement
Progressive Quality of
***p ≤ 0.001 **p ≤ 0.01 *p ≤ 0.05
Life Improvement
*p ≤ 0.05
Placebo corrected
Placebo corrected
(1) Minimal clinically important difference
1Minimal clinically important difference (-4 units)
Safety profile similar to placebo
Ensifentrine well tolerated at all doses in trials involving over 1,300 patients
Safety Database:
16 clinical trials
980 COPD patients on nebulized ensifentrine across 6 studies
Adverse events generally balanced between ensifentrine and placebo
Gastrointestinal profile similar to placebo
Cardiovascular profile similar to placebo
No consistent or dose related changes in adverse events, blood pressure, heart rate or QT in independent cardiologist review
Ensifentrine has a favorable benefit / risk profile
End-of-Phase 2 outcome
FDA supports planned Phase 3 program
Phase 3 trials
expected to start
in 2020
End-of-Phase 2 briefing package included data from 16 clinical trials and supportive non-clinical and product development data
Non-clinical, clinical pharmacology and CMC alignment
Clarity on key Phase 3 features: dose, primary and secondary endpoints, patient population and design
Alignment on long-term safety database and assessments
Nebulized ensifentrine Phase 3 program
Two pivotal efficacy and safety studies: ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2
Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy in moderate to severe COPD
Ensifentrine
Long-term safety
ENHANCE-1
3mg BID N=500
N=800
Placebo BID N=300
Long-term safety
Ensifentrine
ENHANCE-2
3mg BID N=500
N=800
Placebo BID N=300
24 Weeks
48 Weeks
Patient population:
LAMA or LABA background allowed (Target: 50% of trial population)
30-70%predicted FEV1
Symptomatic (mMRC ≥ 2)
Additional information:
Long-termsafety established in ENHANCE-1
Sites in the US and EU
Primary Endpoint
FEV1 (AUC over 12 hours) at week 12
Secondary Endpoints
Symptoms (E-RS: COPD)
Quality of Life (SGRQ)
Other FEV1 (Trough, peak)
Other Endpoints
Exacerbations in pooled analysis
Ensifentrine
"Pipeline in a product"
Nebulized
Nebulizer
Inhaled
DPI MDI
Pre-Clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
COPD Maintenance (Home)
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
COPD Maintenance (Home)
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
DPI and MDI formulations of ensifentrine improved lung function
