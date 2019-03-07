Log in
-- GBp   --.--%
04:03aVERONA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing
PU
03/05VERONA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing
AQ
02/04VERONA PHARMA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verona Pharma : PDMR Dealing

0
03/07/2019 | 04:03am EST
LONDON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on March 6, 2019, Dr. David Ebsworth, Chairman of the Company, purchased 26,300 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 56.30 pence per Ordinary Share and a total purchase price of £14,806.90 Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 217,887 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.21% of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name David Ebsworth
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Verona Pharma plc
b)
 LEI
 213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

GB00BYW2KH80

b)
 Nature of the transaction
 David Ebsworth purchased 26,300 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
56.30 pence per Ordinary Share 26,300 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications 		info@veronapharma.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser
and UK Broker) 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:02:08 UTC
