Verona Pharma : PDMR Dealing

LONDON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on March 6, 2019, Dr. David Ebsworth, Chairman of the Company, purchased 26,300 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 56.30 pence per Ordinary Share and a total purchase price of £14,806.90 Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 217,887 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.21% of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Ebsworth

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Verona Pharma plc b)

LEI

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each GB00BYW2KH80 b)

Nature of the transaction

David Ebsworth purchased 26,300 Ordinary Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 56.30 pence per Ordinary Share 26,300 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

