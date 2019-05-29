Verona Pharma : PDMR Dealing

Verona Pharma plc

PDMR Dealing

May 29, 2019, LONDON - Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that, on May 28, 2019, Kayt Morgan, spouse of Mr. Piers Morgan, CFO of the Company, purchased 33,802 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 59 pence per Ordinary Share and a total purchase price of £19,954.18. Following the acquisition, Mr. Morgan will have a beneficial interest in the Company of 147,009 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the Company's issued share capital.

This purchase brings the total purchases by Mr. and Mrs. Morgan during the past few months to over £52,000and follows the purchases made by the Company's Chairman, Dr. David Ebsworth, in March totaling approximately £50,000.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kayt Morgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse (PCA) of Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Verona Pharma plc b) LEI 213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each GB00BYW2KH80 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 59 pence per Ordinary Share 33,802 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

