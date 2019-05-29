Verona Pharma : PDMR Dealing

Verona Pharma plc
PDMR Dealing
May 29, 2019, LONDON - Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that, on May 28, 2019, Kayt Morgan, spouse of Mr. Piers Morgan, CFO of the Company, purchased 33,802 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 59 pence per Ordinary Share and a total purchase price of £19,954.18. Following the acquisition, Mr. Morgan will have a beneficial interest in the Company of 147,009 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the Company's issued share capital.
This purchase brings the total purchases by Mr. and Mrs. Morgan during the past few months to over £52,000and follows the purchases made by the Company's Chairman, Dr. David Ebsworth, in March totaling approximately £50,000.
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kayt Morgan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Spouse (PCA) of Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Verona Pharma plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
GB00BYW2KH80
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
59 pence per Ordinary Share
|
33,802 Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
28 May 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
For further information, please contact:
|
Verona Pharma plc
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
|
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications
|
info@veronapharma.com
|
|
|
N+1 Singer
(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
|
Aubrey Powell /Jen Boorer /Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)
Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking)
|
