Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Verona Pharma Plc       GB00B06GSH43

VERONA PHARMA PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verona Pharma : PDMR Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Verona Pharma plc

PDMR Dealing

May 29, 2019, LONDON - Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that, on May 28, 2019, Kayt Morgan, spouse of Mr. Piers Morgan, CFO of the Company, purchased 33,802 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 59 pence per Ordinary Share and a total purchase price of £19,954.18. Following the acquisition, Mr. Morgan will have a beneficial interest in the Company of 147,009 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the Company's issued share capital.

This purchase brings the total purchases by Mr. and Mrs. Morgan during the past few months to over £52,000and follows the purchases made by the Company's Chairman, Dr. David Ebsworth, in March totaling approximately £50,000.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kayt Morgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse (PCA) of Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc

b)

LEI

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06


4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

GB00BYW2KH80

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

59 pence per Ordinary Share

33,802 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

28 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200

Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications

info@veronapharma.com

N+1 Singer

(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200

Aubrey Powell /Jen Boorer /Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)

Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking)

Disclaimer

Verona Pharma plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERONA PHARMA PLC
07:04aVERONA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing
PU
05/20VERONA PHARMA : Presents Expanded Analysis of Ensifentrine Clinical Data in COPD..
AQ
05/10VERONA PHARMA : launches Phase IIb trial of ensifentrine for COPD
AQ
05/08VERONA PHARMA : Result of AGM
AQ
05/08VERONA PHARMA : Initiates Additional Phase 2b Clinical Trial with Nebulized Ensi..
AQ
05/07VERONA PHARMA : Operational Update and Financial Results for the Three Months En..
PU
05/07VERONA PHARMA PL :  Operational Update and Financial Results for the Three Month..
AQ
05/07VERONA PHARMA : Initiates Additional Phase 2b Clinical Trial with Nebulized Ensi..
AQ
05/02VERONA PHARMA : to Present Clinical Trial Data of Ensifentrine for COPD Maintena..
AQ
05/02VERONA PHARMA : Appointment of Nominated Adviser and UK Broker
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -26,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 39,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 61,6 M
Chart VERONA PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Verona Pharma Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERONA PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,31  GBP
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan-Anders Karlsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Raymond Ebsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Piers John Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Rickard Chief Medical Officer
Tara Rheault Vice President-Research & Development Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERONA PHARMA PLC78
GILEAD SCIENCES2.27%85 054
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.25%43 994
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.56%33 671
GENMAB12.13%11 061
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC10.73%8 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About