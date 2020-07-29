Log in
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
News 
News

UK watchdog fines BDO for audit of insurer AmTrust Europe

07/29/2020 | 03:39am EDT

Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined BDO 160,000 pounds ($207,040) for unintentional rule breaches in its audit of international insurer AmTrust Europe Limited, saying the auditor would have to implement a training programme.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the fine was reduced from 200,000 pounds for early admissions regarding audits for 2014 and 2015. The truth and fairness of the financial statements for the two years were not in question, and the breaches were not intentional, the FRC said.

BDO had no immediate comment.

One of the breaches related to a failure in documentation. Other breaches related to provisions for claims and the use of independent actuaries as experts.

"The failings in this case related to an area of high audit risk, namely the consideration of an insurance company's approach to its provision for claims," said Jamie Symington, the FRC's Deputy Executive Counsel.

"The auditors relied on the opinions of independent expert actuaries without taking sufficient steps to gain an understanding of or to evaluate their work."

Some of the shortcomings came to light in the FRC's annual checks on samples of 2015 audits of Britain's leading accounting firms, the watchdog said.

The watchdog said the fine, which included a reprimand for BDO partner David Roberts, reflected that BDO and Roberts have a good compliance history and disciplinary record with no prior sanctions.

BDO, among the next tier down from the Big Four auditors of KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC, is required to implement a training programme to improve how it obtains and evaluates independent actuarial audit evidence.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 393 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 668 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -363x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 698 M 1 698 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Verra Mobility Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,64 $
Last Close Price 10,50 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Roberts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Kotzubei Chairman
Patricia D. Chiodo CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason Rivera Chief Technology Officer
Bryan L. Kelln Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-24.95%1 698
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.50%199 250
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.22%39 794
ERICSSON AB24.94%39 017
NOKIA OYJ11.88%24 395
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.10%24 143
