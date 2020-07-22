Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verra Mobility Corporation    VRRM

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

(VRRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verra Mobility : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MESA, Ariz., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Verra Mobility will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 6, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (866) 548-4713 for the U.S. or Canada and (323) 794-2093 for international callers with conference ID #7743142. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 20, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #7743142. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras.  Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc. for Verra Mobility
646-277-1290
IR@verramobility.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301097708.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
08:01aVERRA MOBILITY : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/01VERRA MOBILITY : / Rent A Car partnership
PR
05/28VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/28VERRA MOBILITY : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/20VERRA MOBILITY : Reminds Americans to Drive Safely During Memorial Day Weekend
PR
05/11VERRA MOBILITY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
05/11VERRA MOBILITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/11VERRA MOBILITY : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/11VERRA MOBILITY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/21VERRA MOBILITY : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group