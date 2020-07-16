Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between September 16, 2019 and June 29, 2020. Verrica is a clinical stage medical dermatology company that develops and commercializes dermatological treatments. VP-102 is the Company's lead product candidate for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a common, highly contagious skin disease.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on September 16, 2019, Verrica announced it had submitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") for VP-102 with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") after "positive results from two double-blind Phase 3 trials (CAMP-1 and CAMP-2) that evaluated the safety and efficacy of VP-102." Then in March 2020, the Company touted in its annual report on Form 10-K that Verrica "anticipate[d] that VP-102 will be regulated as a drug, and that the FDA will permit a single regulatory submission seeking approval of VP-102 with the applicator in each indication for which we seek approval." Despite Verrica's confidence, on June 29, 2020, Verrica disclosed that on June 24, 2020, the Company received a letter from the FDA stating "that there [were] deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Verrica then noted that the FDA requested information "related to a potential safety issue with the applicator that could arise if the instructions for use were not properly followed." On this news, Verrica's share price fell nearly 22% to close at $11.01 per share. The stock has since continued to decline.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Shareholders Have Options

