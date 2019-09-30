Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  VersaBank    VB   CA92512J1066

VERSABANK

(VB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VersaBank : Provides Notice of Conversion Right on its Series 1 Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:03pm EDT
September 30, 2019

(London, Ontario) - VersaBank (TSX: VB) provides notice that in accordance with the Short Form Prospectus dated October 22, 2014 (the 'Prospectus'), the holders of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 1 (the 'Series 1 Preferred Shares') of VersaBank (the 'Bank') have the right, at their option, to convert any or all of their Series 1 Preferred Shares into an equal number of non-cumulative floating rate preferred shares, series 2 of the Bank (the 'Series 2 Preferred Shares'), subject to certain conditions, on October 31, 2019 (the 'Series 1 Conversion Date'). The conversion of Series 1 Preferred Shares may be effected upon notice in writing ('Election Notice') given not earlier than October 1, 2019, but not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 16, 2019, during usual business hours at any office of Computershare Investor Services Inc. ('Computershare'). Once received by the Bank, an Election Notice is irrevocable. If the Bank does not receive an Election Notice from a holder of Series 1 Preferred Shares during the time fixed therefor, then the Series 1 Preferred Shares will be deemed not to have been converted.

Holders of Series 1 Preferred Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series 2 Preferred Shares if the Bank determines that there would remain outstanding on the Series 1 Conversion Date less than 200,000 Series 2 Preferred Shares, after having taken into account all Series 1 Preferred Shares tendered for conversion into Series 2 Preferred Shares. The Bank will give notice in writing thereof to all registered holders of Series 1 Preferred Shares by October 24, 2019. Furthermore, if the Bank determines that there would remain outstanding on the Series 1 Conversion Date less than 200,000 Series 1 Preferred Shares, after having taken into account all Series 1 Preferred Shares tendered for conversion into Series 2 Preferred Shares, then, all, but not part, of the remaining outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares will automatically be converted into Series 2 Preferred Shares on the basis of one Series 2 Preferred Share for each Series 1 Preferred Share on the Series 1 Conversion Date and the Bank will give notice in writing thereof to the then registered holders of such remaining Series 1 Preferred Shares by October 24, 2019.

Upon exercise by the holder of this right to convert Series 1 Preferred Shares into Series 2 Preferred Shares, the Bank reserves the right not to issue Series 2 Preferred Shares to any person whose address is in, or whom the Bank or Computershare has reason to believe is a resident of the United States, its territories or possessions or other jurisdiction (other than Canada) the laws of which would require the Bank to comply with the registration, prospectus, filing or other similar requirements under the applicable securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About VersaBank

VersaBank adopted an electronic branchless model in 1993, becoming the world's first branchless financial institution. It holds a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank license and obtains its deposits,
and the majority of its loans and leases, electronically. VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VB and its Series 1 Preferred Shares and Series 3 Preferred Shares trade under the symbols VB.PR.A and VB.PR.B, respectively. Visit VersaBank's website at: https://www.versabank.com.

Contact:

VersaBank: Wade MacBain, Investor Relations, 800-244-1509 [email protected]

Disclaimer

VersaBank published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERSABANK
03:03pVERSABANK : Provides Notice of Conversion Right on its Series 1 Preferred Shares
PU
09/24VERSABANK : Washington, D.C. based Subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc., Announces Appoint..
PU
09/13VERSABANK : Announces New Subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc., and Appointment of DRT Cyb..
AQ
09/12VERSABANK : Announces New Subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc., and Appointment of DRT Cyb..
PU
09/10VERSABANK : Chairmans Financial B.V., Licensee of VersaVault Technology, Onboard..
PU
08/29VERSABANK : To pay quarterly dividends on its common shares and series 1 and ser..
AQ
08/15VERSABANK : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call..
PU
05/29VERSABANK : to Increase Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Shares and Pay Dividend..
PU
05/24VERSABANK : half-yearly earnings release
05/21VERSABANK : Subsidiary VersaVault Licences VersaVault to Chairmans Financial B.V..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 148 M
Chart VERSABANK
Duration : Period :
VersaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERSABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,01  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Roy Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Hockin Chairman
Shawn R. Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Wooi Koay Vice President-Information Technology
David A. Bratton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERSABANK-2.64%112
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.59%376 352
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.12%273 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.05%223 434
CITIGROUP INC.33.42%156 914
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.49%155 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group